McCarver on Seaver: 'The only pitcher that I recall who ever retaliated with Gibson'

Editors note: The following story originally was published on March 11, 2019. Tom Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19 at age 75.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. • Long before anyone thought it could end in a tie and decades before baseball tried to make it “count,” the All-Star Game plunged ahead into the 15th inning at Anaheim Stadium and gave Tim McCarver a chance he never had before and would never have again.
His hand went white as a result.
Tony Perez ripped a solo home run off American League reliever Catfish Hunter to give the NL a 2-1 lead in the top of the 15th, and that brought first-time All-Star Tom Seaver into the 1967 Midsummer Classic to close out the win. McCarver, a late entry at catcher, already had two hits in two at-bats in the extra-inning game. He would face Seaver many times in their careers, but only catch him this once. Seaver struck out Ken Berry to end the game, and when they met on the mound McCarver rubbed at his left hand and showed it, palm up, to Seaver.
“I mean it was buzzing,” McCarver recalled. “I’m looking at my hand and go, ‘That is the hardest I’ve ever caught any one pitch.’”
Seaver, a rookie at the time, didn’t buy it.
“C’mon, you caught Gibson,” the righthander said. “You catch Gibson.”
“Yeah,” McCarver recalled replying, “but he’s never left my hand white like this.”
Opponents every other time they shared the field, McCarver and Seaver — like McCarver and Bob Gibson — became close friends in retirement. McCarver last saw Seaver for lunch in Napa Valley, where they both have residences, and that was earlier this year, not too long before this past week’s news that Seaver was bowing out of public life. The 74-year-old Hall of Famer has advanced dementia, his family announced via the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The release described how “Tom will continue to win in his beloved vineyard at his California home, but has chosen to completely retire from public life.”
McCarver, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, visited the Cardinals’ camp over the weekend and shared stories about Seaver, who won 311 games and had a 2.86 ERA in 20 seasons. A three-time Cy Young Award-winner in his first eight seasons with the Mets, Seaver was a fixture in the nascent rivalry between the Cardinals and Queens club. In 51 starts against the Cardinals, Seaver was 25-13 with a 2.69 ERA. Behind the plate for that one memorable inning, McCarver was at the plate 74 times to face Seaver, and he hit .213/.324/.295 with more walks (11) than strikeouts (seven) and no homers.
Gibson, for the record, once doubled off Seaver, but it was one of the 15 times Seaver struck out Gibson that McCarver recalled.
In 1973, McCarver had returned to the Cardinals and was back catching Gibson. On April 12, at Busch Stadium II, the Mets and Seaver visited for an afternoon game. The early appointment was important because the teams had just played each other in spring, and here Gibson was starting against the Mets again only a few weeks later and opposite Seaver. At spring training, Seaver’s teammate John Milner rapped three doubles against Gibson. This was late in spring that he would get a fourth at-bat and Gibson would still be in to pitch, McCarver said.
On brand, Gibson plunked Milner.
In spring.
In a game that didn’t count, for doubles that didn’t count.
Seaver apparently took note.
The way McCarver recalls the duel at Busch, which was won by Seaver, Gibson got in the box and Seaver went up and in with intent. Gibson, his ankle sore, spun away from the pitch to avoid getting hit — and then spun back to spit accusation at Seaver.
“You’re not that (gosh darn) wild,” McCarver said Gibson shouted.
“Neither were you when you hit Milner,” Seaver challenged.
Colorful comments followed.
“He’s the only pitcher that I recall who ever retaliated with Gibson," McCarver said. “And now they’re the closest of friends.”
So, too, are McCarver and Gibson. They’ve traveled abroad together. They gravitate toward each other at Cardinals’ gatherings. They make each other laugh in the way Willie McGee and Ozzie Smith make each other laugh in the way great winning teammates make each other laugh.
Maybe they’ll share a laugh of the white-welt fastball.
Not that McCarver has ever told Gibson that Seaver story.
“I let someone else tell him,” McCarver said. “ ‘Hey, Bob, I read in the paper where McCarver said Seaver did that.’ It’s just that one time! That’s how I remember it.”
-30-
