McCarver on Seaver: 'The only pitcher that I recall who ever retaliated with Gibson'

“Yeah,” McCarver recalled replying, “but he’s never left my hand white like this.”

Opponents every other time they shared the field, McCarver and Seaver — like McCarver and Bob Gibson — became close friends in retirement. McCarver last saw Seaver for lunch in Napa Valley, where they both have residences, and that was earlier this year, not too long before this past week’s news that Seaver was bowing out of public life. The 74-year-old Hall of Famer has advanced dementia, his family announced via the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The release described how “Tom will continue to win in his beloved vineyard at his California home, but has chosen to completely retire from public life.”

McCarver, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, visited the Cardinals’ camp over the weekend and shared stories about Seaver, who won 311 games and had a 2.86 ERA in 20 seasons. A three-time Cy Young Award-winner in his first eight seasons with the Mets, Seaver was a fixture in the nascent rivalry between the Cardinals and Queens club. In 51 starts against the Cardinals, Seaver was 25-13 with a 2.69 ERA. Behind the plate for that one memorable inning, McCarver was at the plate 74 times to face Seaver, and he hit .213/.324/.295 with more walks (11) than strikeouts (seven) and no homers.