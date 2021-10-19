Meanwhile in Arizona: Nootbaar, Thompson off to assertive debuts in prospect-rich Fall League

The goal, Cardinals rookie outfielder Lars Nootbaar said while leaning against the dugout one late-September afternoon at Busch Stadium, was to go to the desert, get some at-bats he missed by being on the bench in the bigs, and then rest before swinging into the next seasons.
So far, so grand.
Nootbaar homered Monday in the Glendale Desert Dogs’ 7-1 victory against the Solar Sox, and with three homers already he leads the Arizona Fall League.
The annual “finishing school” for prospects has a different feel this autumn because there are several players with major-league experience who are using it to get innings for health or get at-bats that were lost to role or last year’s absence of a minor-league season. For the Cardinals, that includes Nootbaar and former closer Jordan Hicks. Nootbaar explained that he wanted to play in the offseason for the experience and the time in the batter’s box he did not get while holding a backup role in the majors. The Arizona Fall League, he said, would replace winter ball in the Dominican Republic or elsewhere, so he could go from October to a break and them ramp up for spring training.
Given the play of the outfield in the second half of the Cardinals season, Nootbaar carved out a recurring role – because of his success and his handedness. The Cardinals have spent several seasons looking for that lefthanded option off the bench, particularly against the righthanded relievers that overwhelm late innings. In the second half of the season, here were the total plate appearances by the Cardinals’ primary bench bats:
• Lars Nootbaar – 95 PA
• Matt Carpenter – 85 PA
• Andrew Knizner – 84 PA
• Jose Rondon – 49 PA
The importance of handedness is clear there as Nootbaar performed well – hitting five homers (notably two in one start) with a .265 average, .351 on-base percentage, and .482 slugging in the second half – but so did Rondon. The righthanded-hitting utility infielder had a .318/.367/.591 slash line to go with three homers, but far fewer at-bats because the matchups weren’t there and the playing time at his positions were (obviously) manned by mostly middle-order hitters.
The Cardinals’ hitters in Arizona started strong, and Nootbaar had another two-homer game to announce his – how’d that go? – presence with authority. He has four hits through 16 at-bats, and three of them are homers. Through four games, he has a .250/.368/.813 slash line for a 1.181 OPS to go with five RBIs, two walks, and six strikeouts.
It’s an offense league, like the Cactus League during spring because, well, it’s played in the Cactus League ballparks.
A quick update on some other Cardinals after the first week:
Nolan Gorman, 2B: In Arizona to continue getting reps at the pivot, where the Cardinals want to position him to compete for a job in the majors. Through four games and 13 at-bats, Gorman has reached base more often than he’s been out. He has a .385/.529/.615 slash line for a 1.145 OPS. He has three RBIs, more walks (four) than strikeouts (two), one homer, and two steals.
Juan Yepez, 1B: Activated for the Cardinals’ wild-card game – because they were going to add him to the 40-man roster anyway and protect him from the Rule 5 draft – Yepez is, like Nootbaar, out to get more at-bats but also build on his breakout season. Through four games, he too has 13 at-bats for a slash line of .308/.444/.692 and a 1.137 OPS. Yepez has four hits, one homer, four RBIs and three walks against four strikeouts.
Brendan Donovan, INF: Along for the brief playoff ride as part of the taxi squad, Donovan is one of the players the Cardinals see as evidence of their overhaul of the offensive approach. He blossomed and produced at every level. Donovan, 24, hit .304/.399/.455 in 2021 while playing at three levels, making up and moving up for lost time after 2020. His playing time in Arizona will fluctuate because of his backup role, and through two games he’s three-for-nine with a .400 on-base percentage and an .844 OPS so far.
Jordan Hicks, RHP: The Cardinals closer is set to start again this week, possibly Tuesday. It will be his second appearance of the AFL, building off his debut last Thursday. There was other news that eclipsed what he did, as you probably know. Hicks pitched two innings, showed good velocity and better command. He struck out three, allowed one hit, and gave up two earned runs. This fall is all about health for Hicks and how he responds to the schedule of a starter. The Cardinals will use that information to set up his offseason program and the expectations for him entering 2022. He is arbitration eligible, so the clock on his contribution to the majors is running.
Andrew Pallante, RHP: The Cardinals’ fourth-round pick out of UC-Irvine in 2019, Pallante had a 4-7 record with a strong 3.81 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) this past season. He struck out 86 in 99 1/3 innings and allowed 109 hits with 46 walks. Through two relief appearances in the Arizona Fall League, the 23-year-old righthander has allowed seven hits and struck out eight in five innings while allowing two runs, both earned, and two walks.
Zack Thompson, LHP: While Nootbaar has started strong while getting in his work, Thompson has arguably been the most impressive of the Desert Cards. Coming off a Class AAA season that was not as consistent or vibrant as he or the team hoped, the lefty asserted himself quickly in his first appearance in Arizona with three perfect innings for a save. He has continued to build on that. Thompson, the Cardinals’ first-round pick out of Kentucky in 2019, went 2-10 with a 7.06 ERA in 22 games (19 starts) for the Triple-A Redbirds. He struck out 82 in 93 innings but was challenged by a .302 average against and 18 homers allowed. Thompson, presented the No. 57 to wear in spring and when he reaches the majors, has appeared twice in Arizona and has allowed one hit and three walks in five innings. In 17 at-bats against him, opponents have struck out 10 times. It’s early. But that’s momentum building for spring. Which is the goal.