Meanwhile in Arizona: Nootbaar, Thompson off to assertive debuts in prospect-rich Fall League

Andrew Pallante, RHP : The Cardinals’ fourth-round pick out of UC-Irvine in 2019, Pallante had a 4-7 record with a strong 3.81 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) this past season. He struck out 86 in 99 1/3 innings and allowed 109 hits with 46 walks. Through two relief appearances in the Arizona Fall League, the 23-year-old righthander has allowed seven hits and struck out eight in five innings while allowing two runs, both earned, and two walks.

Zack Thompson, LHP: While Nootbaar has started strong while getting in his work, Thompson has arguably been the most impressive of the Desert Cards. Coming off a Class AAA season that was not as consistent or vibrant as he or the team hoped, the lefty asserted himself quickly in his first appearance in Arizona with three perfect innings for a save. He has continued to build on that. Thompson, the Cardinals’ first-round pick out of Kentucky in 2019, went 2-10 with a 7.06 ERA in 22 games (19 starts) for the Triple-A Redbirds. He struck out 82 in 93 innings but was challenged by a .302 average against and 18 homers allowed. Thompson, presented the No. 57 to wear in spring and when he reaches the majors, has appeared twice in Arizona and has allowed one hit and three walks in five innings. In 17 at-bats against him, opponents have struck out 10 times. It’s early. But that’s momentum building for spring. Which is the goal.