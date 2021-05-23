Mikolas returns to injured list with forearm alarm; Cardinals promote Fernandez

The starter the Cardinals believed could bring needed balance and steadiness to rotation felt an unnerving sensation in his arm when throwing a slider Saturday and now tumbles the team in a fresh round of concerns.

Miles Mikolas left his return to the mound abruptly Saturday after four innings and the team replaced him on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The Cardinals promoted reliever Junior Fernandez to take Mikolas' spot on the roster. Mikolas' absence leaves the Cardinals with five starters still in the rotation and rearrangement if they remain committed to a six-man rotation for the next two weeks.

Mikolas went through a series of exams and an MRI scan late Saturday night, and he will continue to be monitored Sunday as the team and the righthander determine the next course of treatment for a right arm injury that has now interrupted his pitching four separate times.

During spring training 2020, Mikolas had an injection to promote healing within the flexor tendon of his right forearm. He was able to return to the team for the Summer Camp at Busch Stadium and started an exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals. On the eve of his first regular-season start, he had difficulty once again with the forearm and surrendered to season-ending surgery.