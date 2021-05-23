Mikolas returns to injured list with forearm alarm; Cardinals promote Fernandez

The starter the Cardinals believed could bring needed balance and steadiness to rotation felt an unnerving sensation in his arm when throwing a slider Saturday and now tumbles the team in a fresh round of concerns.
Miles Mikolas left his return to the mound abruptly Saturday after four innings and the team replaced him on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The Cardinals promoted reliever Junior Fernandez to take Mikolas' spot on the roster. Mikolas' absence leaves the Cardinals with five starters still in the rotation and rearrangement if they remain committed to a six-man rotation for the next two weeks.
Mikolas went through a series of exams and an MRI scan late Saturday night, and he will continue to be monitored Sunday as the team and the righthander determine the next course of treatment for a right arm injury that has now interrupted his pitching four separate times.
During spring training 2020, Mikolas had an injection to promote healing within the flexor tendon of his right forearm. He was able to return to the team for the Summer Camp at Busch Stadium and started an exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals. On the eve of his first regular-season start, he had difficulty once again with the forearm and surrendered to season-ending surgery.
Since, he had his spring training interrupted by shoulder soreness and an impingement that limited his ability to recover after an aggressive throw.
He had no issues completely three rehab starts for Class AAA Memphis and pushed himself to 80 pitches in his final appearance for the Redbirds. He got 59 pitches and four innings into his first big-league start since October 2019 and then had to depart with a trainer.
Of concern for the righthander is the elbow and the ligament in the joint that is rebuilt through the surgery known as Tommy John.
The team will have an update Sunday evening on its findings and the next step for exploring potential treatment options. The initial diagnosis has been described by the team as tightness in his right forearm. It is the same diagnosis that Mikolas had during spring training 2020.
Adam Wainwright starts Sunday night for the Cardinals in their rubber game of a weekend series against the rival Cubs. The game will be televised on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.
The Cardinals also expect rookie Dylan Carlson (sore back) to test his comfort Sunday afternoon. He is not in the lineup for a second consecutive day.
The lineups are:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Yadier Molina, C
5. Harrison Bader, CF
6. Justin Williams, LF
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Lane Thomas, RF
9. Adam Wainwright, RHP
CUBS
1. Joc Pederson, LF
2. Kris Bryant, RF
3. Willson Contreras, C
4. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
5. Javier Baez, SS
6. Ian Happ, CF
7. David Bote, 3B
8. Nico Hoerner, 2B
9. Zach Davies, RHP
Check back later this evening for coverage from the Post-Dispatch and StlToday.com at Busch Stadium.