Miller Time: Off two-homer, five-RBI day, Cardinals Brad Miller gets encore at Wrigley

CHICAGO — The game won't be shortened by anything but weather. The start time won't change. There won't be a second game later The lights will be on. The traditional home team at Wrigley Field will be the home team.

By this week's standards Tuesday's game between the Cardinals and Cubs is almost quaint in its familiarity.

Fresh of his Wrigley Field debut and two homers and five RBIs in Monday's doubleheader, Brad Miller remains in the lineup and has moved up a notch to No. 6. Miller starts at third base as Matt Carpenter slides back to the designated hitter spot they alternated at Monday.

Daniel Ponce de Leon draws the start for the Cardinals opposite Cubs righthander Yu Darvish.

To address their bullpen situation for Game 3 of this five-game stay at Wrigley, the Cardinals added Jesus Cruz to the 40-man roster and the active roster. Jacob Woodford, the 29th man for Monday's doubleheader, was optioned out Monday night, and lefty Rob Kaminsky was optioned Tuesday afternoon. Both can stick around on the taxi squad in Chicago. Either can be activated Wednesday for the doubleheader, depending on the usage of pitchers Tuesday.