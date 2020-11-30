MLB braces for torrent of free agents as Cardinals, other clubs make contract calls on arb-eligible players

While there have been a scarce few free-agent signings already this winter, the forecasted deluge that helped delay activity arrives this week with December and a deadline.
By Wednesday, the Cardinals and 29 other major-league clubs must present contracts for the 2021 season to all arbitration-eligible players. It is the next juncture of the offseason and it’s expected to unleash a torrent of new free agents into the marketplace as teams use the next tool at their disposal to hack costs off their roster. While teams, like the Cardinals, have said an unknown budget during a pandemic has contributed to the stillness of the offseason, the wait for the next wave of free agents to shape the market is also a reason.
The availability of additional players – more players, many more players – will help shape the costs all free agents command, and given the financial stance of most teams executives and agents expect supply to outpace demand.
Adjust your asking price accordingly.
There have already been examples of what to expect in the coming days. Rather than wait to loose outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the market by not offering him a contract, the Rays removed him from the roster, passed him through waivers, and cleared a spot to protect someone else. The Cincinnati Reds traded pitcher Robert Stephenson to Colorado before having to make a call on presenting the arbitration-eligible righthander a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. The next 48 hours will be filled with trade talks as teams look to get some lower-cost, off-roster talent in exchange for their arbitration-eligible players.
The act of presenting an offer for the next season to an arbitration-eligible player is called, in baseball’s lingua franca, “tendering” a contract. Arbitration-eligible players are those with more than three years of service time (with a few exceptions) and less than six years of service time (with no exceptions). By “tendering” a contract, a team is giving a player a guarantee for the 2021 season, but the salary will be set through subsequent negotiations or arbitration hearings that happen toward the beginning of spring training.
The act of making a player a free agent by choosing not to give them a contract for the 2021 season and avoiding the arbitration mechanics, thus, is called “non-tendering.”
Coming off the shortened season of severely slashed revenue, “non-tendering” has become a way to immediately cut spending, in the same way the Cardinals did with Kolten Wong’s option hours before the deadline to exercise it. Call it strategy. With the exception of the top-tier players getting enormous contracts, Major League Baseball has seen a spending chill on the middle-class players and veteran players. At least, when they’re in the open market. The arbitration process remains firewalled from some market factors.
It is governed by precedent, not the free market.
The arbitration process is based on platform years and comparable players. That means that Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who was set to make $18.6 million this season through arbitration, will be able to use his body of work for a raise, not just the limited 2020 season. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty is eligible for arbitration for the first time this season, and he’ll use the 2019 season to assure a significant raise. He could quintuple his salary.
Through the previous years of limited spending and risk-management approaches to free agents, arbitration has remained a place of certain, controlled salary growth for players.
Young players still don’t get to maximize their earning potential.
But they’re also not settling for the icy offers to late-career veterans.
A mass “non-tendering” short-circuits that market while also increasing the number of available players for free agency. It works two-fold for teams. They are free from the salary-increase handcuffs of arbitration’s precedent system, and they increase the number of players available to depress the cost of some free agents.
The other lever that teams can use in the coming hours is negotiating new contracts. This makes sense for teams with players coming back from injuries or recently back from injuries. For the Cardinals, two candidates stand out: John Brebbia, who missed 2020 due to elbow surgery, and Alex Reyes, who is just finding his footing after three years of injuries and surgeries.
Both righthanders are arbitration-eligible for the first time, and due to missed time and their roles their raises could be slight.
Similarly, Jordan Hicks, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery like Brebbia, is eligible for arbitration for the first time.
The Cardinals have six players total who are eligible for arbitration. Five are first-timers. That includes the four mentioned above (Flaherty, Brebbia, Reyes, and Hicks) and center fielder Harrison Bader. Reliever John Gant is the sixth arbitration-eligible player, and due to the raise he could receive as a second-time arb player, the Cardinals could consider their depth and his cost and not tender him a contract this week. The wide-ranging availability of righthanded pitchers and possible starters would influence their ability to trade him, too.
For a team that is shopping, this week could be better than any Cyber Monday. The Minnesota Twins have to make a decision on outfielder Eddie Rosario, just as the Cubs are going to make calls on outfielders Albert Almora Jr. and Jose Martinez. The Pirates already lopped off a couple of arbitration-eligible pitchers as they entered the winter with 15 players eligible for arbitration. There will be value plays for the Cardinals as non-tenders reach free agency.
Way back in 2004, during the Winter Shortstop Carousel, Edgar Renteria signed a free-agent deal with the Boston Red Sox and left the Cardinals looking for a shortstop. They found one via non-tender. The Los Angeles Angels did not present David Eckstein a contract for the coming season, freeing him from the arbitration process and making him available to the highest bidder. Through a feat of technology that seems quaint by today’s standards, negotiated a contract with Eckstein while he was on a cruise ship, his agent was in Florida, and Cardinals executives, Walt Jocketty and John Mozeliak, were in different states as well.
As a week begins, here is a snapshot of the National League Central and the arbitration-eligible players on each team to start the winter. Some moves have already been made, as noted. The Cardinals’ players are designated with their year of arbitration eligibility.
CARDINALS
Harrison Bader, CF (1st)
John Brebbia, RHP (1st)
Jack Flaherty, RHP (1st)
John Gant, RHP (2nd)
Jordan Hicks, RHP (1st)
Alex Reyes, RHP (1st)
And elsewhere in the NL Central:
CUBS
Albert Almora Jr, OF
Javier Baez, SS
Kris Bryant, 3B/OF
Victor Caratini, C
Willson Contreras, C
Ian Happ, OF
Colin Rea, RHP
Kyle Ryan, LHP
Kyle Schwarber, OF
Ryan Tepera, RHP
Dan Winkler, RHP
Jose Martinez, OF/1B
PIRATES
Josh Bell, 1B
Steven Brault, LHP
Kyle Crick, RHP
Michael Feliz, RHP
Adam Frazier, 2B
Erik Gonzalez, SS
Chad Kuhl, RHP
Joe Musgrove, RHP
Jose Osuna – DFA’d*
Richard Rodriguez, RHP
Jacob Stallings, C
Chris Stratton, RHP
James Taillon, RHP
Trevor Williams – DFA’d*
* DFA – Designated For Assignment. The process to remove them from the 40-man roster through waivers, trade, or outright release.
REDS
Brian Goodwin, OF
Archie Bradley, RHP
Curt Casali, C
Luis Castillo, RHP
Amir Garrett, LHP
Michael Lorenzen, RHP/OF
Tyler Mahle, RHP
Robert Stephenson, RHP (traded to Colorado)
Jess Winker, OF
BREWERS
Josh Hader, LHP
Brandon Woodruff, RHP
Corey Knebel, RHP
Dan Vogelbach, DH/1B
Orlando Arcia, SS
Alex Claudio, LHP
Ben Gamel, OF
Omar Narvaez,
Manny Pina, C
Jace Peterson, 3B/INF
-30-
