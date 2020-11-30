MLB braces for torrent of free agents as Cardinals, other clubs make contract calls on arb-eligible players

While there have been a scarce few free-agent signings already this winter, the forecasted deluge that helped delay activity arrives this week with December and a deadline.

By Wednesday, the Cardinals and 29 other major-league clubs must present contracts for the 2021 season to all arbitration-eligible players. It is the next juncture of the offseason and it’s expected to unleash a torrent of new free agents into the marketplace as teams use the next tool at their disposal to hack costs off their roster. While teams, like the Cardinals, have said an unknown budget during a pandemic has contributed to the stillness of the offseason, the wait for the next wave of free agents to shape the market is also a reason.

The availability of additional players – more players, many more players – will help shape the costs all free agents command, and given the financial stance of most teams executives and agents expect supply to outpace demand.

Adjust your asking price accordingly.