MLB cancels Cardinals series in London against Cubs due to coronavirus crisis

The rolling cancellations and postponements of Major League Baseball's season due to the rising coronavirus crisis finally reached the jewel event of the Cardinals' goal to broaden their international presence.

The Cardinals series against the Cubs in London has been canceled, Major League Baseball announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The series had long been in jeopardy, dating back to early March and the opening concerns about international travel and the spread of COVID0-19 in Europe. The Cardinals had lobbied Major League Baseball to wait on a decision until closer to the scheduled date of the series, June 13-14. When the coronavirus became a global pandemic and began its rapid spread through North America, baseball shuttered spring training and delayed by at least 10 weeks the start of its own regular season. The focus shifted to larger issues than a series abroad for the Cardinals.

At a website set up for questions about the decision, Major League Baseball affirms that the London Series 2020 has been cancelled and "will not take place" at any point this season.

The Cardinals and Cubs were set to be the second set of teams to play in the United Kingdom. The Yankees and Red Sox had played two regular-season games in June 2019 in London, and the contract called for a second series.

The Cardinals gave up two home games in order to be considered for the series.

The possible start date for baseball's regular season continues to creep back as the virus takes hold in the nation, and teams are now braced for there to be no baseball in April and May. A recent agreement forged between the owners and the players' union even accommodates what will happen in the event of a complete cancellation of the 2020 season. If the two games planned for London are indeed played, they can be done at Busch Stadium -- the alternate site for the games.