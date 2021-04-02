MLB moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia's new voting law

Building on his comments about baseball’s opportunity to join the chorus critical of the policies, Biden, in an interview with ESPN, called the law “Jim Crow on steroids.”

While it is a significant stride for Major League Baseball, its move is not the first time one of the country’s largest professional sports leagues has removed a signature event from a state due to a political law or policy. In 1991, the NFL voted to pull the 1993 Super Bowl from Arizona when the state did not recognize Martin Luther King Day as a holiday, and in 2017 the NBA shifted its All-Star game from Charlotte to New Orleans because of a law passed the previous March that reduced anti-discrimination protections for the LGBT community.

Major League Baseball’s decision comes after the players’ union chief Tony Clark said recently that his constituents were “aware” of the new voting law and eager to have a conversation with the commissioner about a possible move of the All-Star Game. The commissioner’s office began canvassing teams and players in the past week to gather feedback and opinion before announcing a move.

Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright, a Georgia native and former All-Star Game starter, said Thursday he was not approached about an official for his view.