Molina heads to injured list with persistent knee pain; prospect Herrera joins Cardinals

BOSTON — The symbolism of striving past a record in the same city that claimed the start of another one gave way Friday morning to the reality of pain.

The Cardinals placed Yadier Molina on the injured list, surrendering after almost a week of treatment aimed at calming and alleviating persistent discomfort in his right knee. Molina caught Wednesday's finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but did not recover well enough to be available for this weekend's interleague series in Boston.

Ivan Herrera, the Cardinals' top catching prospect, joined the team in Boston on Thursday in case the decision was made to place Molina on IL.

Molina and Adam Wainwright were set to make their 317th start together Friday night at Fenway Park, moving into second place all-time ahead of the longtime Braves' battery of Warren Spahn and catcher Del Crandall. While the bulk of their starts together came in Milwaukee, their first game as a battery was with the Boston Braves.

Molina, who turns 40 next month, has been managing pain in his right knee for at least a week, and the Cardinals had attempted a variety of ways to address the inflammation that put him on the IL. Andrew Knizner started a series of consecutive games as Molina received that treatment this past week and gave it time to take hold.

The start of the season for the Cardinals' veteran catcher has also included gaining fitness and timing on the job due to his abbreviated spring training.

Through 38 games this season, he's batting .213 with a .225 on-base percentage and a .294 slugging percentage. All of those would be career lows for a complete season.

Herrera, 22, has had a breakout season thus far at Class AAA Memphis. Through 30 games for the Redbirds, he's batting .291 with a ..388 on-base percentage and a .436 slugging percentage. This is his second promotion to the majors of the season. He made his debut at catcher earlier this season, but he's yet to start a game or take an at-bat in the majors.

The Cardinals have Herrera and Knizner positioned as the heirs to Molina, who has announced he'll retire at the end of this season. The two catchers are expected to share the role in 2023 with Herrera's offensive upside and age placing him as the long-term future of the position.

Molina's placement on the 10-day IL is retroactive to June 16.

He and Wainwright are chasing a 325th start together so that they can pass the all-time record. The calendar remains forgiving as the Cardinals' duo has 316 together and have time in the season's second half to get nine together and own the record before Molina retires.

