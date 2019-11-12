SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Originally, Yadier Molina's plan was to play through the end of his current contract, trade in his pads and mitt maybe for a fungo bat and some time as a coach for Team Puerto Rico or a guest instructor with the Cardinals, and then wait for the time to get fitted for a red coat.
He's willing to push that off at least a year, maybe two.
Molina, whose current contract expires at the end of the 2020 season, would like to play through 2021 and possibly 2022, the Cardinals were told Tuesday during. The Cardinals met with Molina's agent, Melvin Roman, who also represents left fielder Marcell Ozuna.
The Cardinals intend to have a conversation with Roman and Molina about a contract extension during spring training. His current deal was negotiated during spring training, and it's customary for the Cardinals to work through extension negotiations during spring training, as they did with Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas, and Matt Carpenter this past spring.
Molina will turn 38 during the middle of the coming season. If he plays into 2022, he will turn 40 near the All-Star break of that season.
Several years ago Johnny Bench, arguably the best ever to play the catcher position, told The Post-Dispatch that Molina was on a Hall of Fame path for his career and only needed to burnish his counting numbers.
Molina hit .270 with a .399 slugging percentage this past year. He has moved into the top 10 all-time for games caught and is among the all-time leaders in innings caught and innings caught with one team. The Cardinals drafted Molina in the fourth round of 2000, and he reached the majors in 2004, taking over as full-time catcher the next season. Molina was a finalist for the Gold Glove Award this past season and has won nine in his career.
Some other news and notes from the first day of the GM meetings:
• John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said he'll keep the door open to future discussions with left fielder Ozuna as he gets closer to the open market. Ozuna is expected to reject the Cardinals qualifying offer in part because at least a half dozen teams have already shown interest in the outfielder. That group, according to multiple sources, includes the Cincinnati Reds. A source also said that the White Sox and Texas Rangers are among the teams interested in the All-Star.
• Tony La Russa has been hired by the Angels to serving as a sounding board for their front office, general manager Billy Eppler, and new Angels manager Joe Maddon. Eppler said he's going to call La Russa "the oracle."
• The Cardinals would like Yairo Munoz to get some regular playing time this winter in the Dominican. They are also ready to have Genesis Cabrera pitch 30-40 innings in the Dominican winter league this season so that he's ready to compete and prepare as a starter for the beginning of spring training.
