Molina, Sosa return to Cardinals lineup and as rain clears so does view of wild-card opponent

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt still had his lineup pocketed and not yet public when he scaled the stairs of the dugout to meet with the media Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
But his eyes were fixed on the field, where one of the last openings on his lineup was about to be filled.
"Yadi's playing catch," Shildt said as his catcher finished playing catch.
Molina's run through a series of baseball activities a few hours before first pitch Saturday gave him the greenlight to be in the lineup and batting sixth. Molina played catch, took grounders at shortstop, and then went through some batting practice on the field.
Edmundo Sosa also went through some pre-game workouts to get the thumbs up to return to the lineup after his bruised hand.
Both players are in the lineup Shildt ultimately posted.
Sosa will be at second base to spell leadoff hitter Tommy Edman. That nudges Harrison Bader up to leadoff for kicks.
While meaningless in the standings, these final two games are meaningful to the Cardinals and they'll do their best to get both of them in around the storms this weekend. A leading reason is of course the 80,000 plus tickets they've sold to the two weekend games against the Cubs. There are also on-field reasons to get the game in.
The Cardinals have Jon Lester set to start Saturday, and the lefthander is looking to show his healthy and effectiveness after having a hiccup a week ago at Wrigley Field. In his final inning of work, Lester was met on the mound by a trainer, pitching coach, and manager. Lester insisted that he could work with what he had, which he acknowledged was less than his best, to get the final out of the inning.
He did.
After Lester, the Cardinals would like to get Jack Flaherty some additional work as a reliever to see how he progresses in that role with Wednesday's wild-card game coming into view.
While the tarp was on the field about 90 minutes before first pitch, the Giants were about to pull ahead of the San Diego Padres and move a few innings away from clinch the National League West title. That would send the Dodgers into the wild-card game against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
Complete chaos in the American League bracket could alter the time of that wild-card game, but the NL side of the postseason would be set.
Adam Wainwright would start against ... probably Max Scherzer.
Genesis Cabrera (nail) will be not be available Saturday. He did get a new nail affixed to his finger, tested it out with some throws Saturday, and said he should be good to go for Sunday, if needed. A few other relievers, like T. J. McFarland and Luis Garcia, will also seek some touches in the weekend games before two days off to the start the week.
The lineup for Sunday's game is expected to be the everyday players who will get about half the game or so before swapped out for the backups, allowing most of the roster to participate in the final regular-season game of the season at Busch Stadium.
Here are the lineups for the penultimate regular-season game:
CARDINALS
1. Harrison Bader, CF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Dylan Carlson, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Edmundo Sosa, 2B
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Jon Lester, LHP
CUBS
1. Willson Contreras, C
2. Frank Schwindel, 1B
3. Ian Happ, LF
4. Matt Duffy, 3B
5. Trayce Thompson, RF
6. Sergio Alcantara, SS
7. Trent Giambrone, 2B
8. Johneshwy Fargas, CF
9. Adrian Sampson, RHP
