Molina, Sosa return to Cardinals lineup and as rain clears so does view of wild-card opponent

The Cardinals have Jon Lester set to start Saturday, and the lefthander is looking to show his healthy and effectiveness after having a hiccup a week ago at Wrigley Field. In his final inning of work, Lester was met on the mound by a trainer, pitching coach, and manager. Lester insisted that he could work with what he had, which he acknowledged was less than his best, to get the final out of the inning.

He did.

After Lester, the Cardinals would like to get Jack Flaherty some additional work as a reliever to see how he progresses in that role with Wednesday's wild-card game coming into view.

While the tarp was on the field about 90 minutes before first pitch, the Giants were about to pull ahead of the San Diego Padres and move a few innings away from clinch the National League West title. That would send the Dodgers into the wild-card game against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

Complete chaos in the American League bracket could alter the time of that wild-card game, but the NL side of the postseason would be set.

Adam Wainwright would start against ... probably Max Scherzer.