Molina tells ESPN he's 'willing to go into free agency,' entertain idea of playing for another team

He told the Post-Dispatch this past spring that if the Cardinals wanted him to re-sign him and have him compete for the everyday job, he would prove to them he could do it. He also expressed a willingness to share the job, if needed, with a rising young catcher like Andrew Knizner.

He reiterated to ESPN a previous statement that he was confident the Cardinals and his agent would come to an agreement.

Those talks have been mostly tabled since the stoppage as the Cardinals and the front office shifted to the present crisis and delayed season.

Molina has remained with his family in the Jupiter, Fla., area, where he has an offseason home. After the Cardinals and Major League Baseball shuttered the facility, Molina was still seen doing his daily run around the complex and the Abacoa neighborhood the Cardinals call home every spring.

No Cardinals catcher has more innings or more starts behind the plate than Molina, and he is rising toward the all-time lead in innings caught and games at catcher while also chasing a third World Series championship and a 10th Gold Glove.

The Cardinals have described the importance of retaining Molina as what ownership calls a "legacy" player, and believe his career is on course even his eventual induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Before this terrible situation happened, I thought there was a 50/50 chance that the 2020 campaign would be my last. Not now," he told ESPN. "The most important thing right now is people's health and getting past this pandemic. It's a very difficult situation. After we accomplish that, after we're able to start the 2020 season, then I'd like to have that conversation."

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.