Molina triples in Puerto Rico's title series, having a blast playing ball during free agent waiting game

On his first swing for his second team of the past week, Yadier Molina tripled to straightaway center and ran his teammates 270 feet closer to Puerto Rico’s berth in the Caribbean Series.
One day he’s pitching, the next he’s tripling.
Who knew free agency would be such a blast?
Less than a week after he mused about retiring from baseball if the right offer doesn’t arrive, Molina has found ways to play a lot of baseball. He’s hopscotched from a cameo with his brother’s team to this week playing in the championship series of the Liga de Beisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente, Puerto Rico’s winter ball league. After Atenienses de Manati’s elimination from the playoffs, Molina moved over to Criollos de Caguas in time to boost them to a 4-0 victory Thursday evening in the first game of the final series. Caguas announced his addition to their roster by celebrating the arrival of an “estalar receptor” – an exceptional receiver.
For them, he sent the first pitch he saw almost over the wall.
At Hiram Bithorn Stadium for the first game of the series, Molina wore No. 42 and batted third as the team’s designated hitter. In the first inning, the leadoff hitter doubled and the No. 2 hitter followed with a walk. Nine pitches into his start, Mayaguez’s lefty Hector Hernandez had two runners on and the Cardinals’ great at the plate. Molina launched Hernandez’s 10th pitch of the at-bat to deep center. Outfielder Henry Ramos gave chase and jumped not too far from the 404-foot mark in dead center.
The ball hit the top of the wall and bounced back into play. Molina reached third with a two-run, standup triple. A video review of the hit by umpires on site confirmed that the ball did not clear the wall.
The series continues Friday, and the winning team will advance to the Caribbean Series in Mexico at the end of this month. Carlos Martinez’s club from the Dominican Republic has already advanced. One significant difference: Martinez remains under contract with the Cardinals and the club can decide if he plays or not. Molina, as he roster hops, is free to do what he wants while weighing an offer from the Cardinals and awaiting interest from other teams. The Nationals and Yankees have been among the teams that approached Molina this offseason.
Molina could elect not to sign until after the Caribbean Series, allowing him to play for Puerto Rico's representative in the annual tournament.
Molina is seeking a two-year deal that will take him to the end of his career, he says. Sources have said he's entertained the possibility of a one-year deal. The Cardinals extended a two-year deal to him during spring training before the pandemic delayed the season and a planned conversation between the team and his agent didn't happen.
To pass the time, he’s returned to the pastime.
Molina’s older brother Jose managed the Manati team in Puerto Rico’s winter league, and after musing on social media that he’d like to play for Atenienses, the younger Molina did. In his first game, he started at DH and went one-for-five. He finished the game at first base. In the middle of the lineup, he went two-for-four with a double and a run in his second game. But both were such lopsided losses – Molina’s team was outscored, 50-15 – that the second one ended with Molina on the mound for the first time in his professional career. Slinging, he pitched one inning and allowed a home run and struck out one. In three games, he was three-for-12 at the plate with a double, a run, and as many strikeouts as a hitter as he had as a pitcher.
His turn with Manati ended with a start at first base and a zero-for-three at the plate before he was picked up via draft by Caguas. The same day, Caguas activated Victor Caratini.
Notably, Molina, 38, has not caught.
At a time when a handful of free-agent pitchers around baseball are holding workouts and showcases for interested teams, Molina continues to prepare for a season he’s not sure when or where will start by appearing in games. Judging from his comments, his post on social media, and talking to people who know him, his motivation seems to be something different than another free agent trying to prove he’s ready, healthy, capable, and awaiting an offer. Interested teams don’t need to see him leg out a triple to know he can handle a pitching staff.