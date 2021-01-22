Molina triples in Puerto Rico's title series, having a blast playing ball during free agent waiting game

Molina’s older brother Jose managed the Manati team in Puerto Rico’s winter league, and after musing on social media that he’d like to play for Atenienses, the younger Molina did. In his first game, he started at DH and went one-for-five. He finished the game at first base. In the middle of the lineup, he went two-for-four with a double and a run in his second game. But both were such lopsided losses – Molina’s team was outscored, 50-15 – that the second one ended with Molina on the mound for the first time in his professional career. Slinging, he pitched one inning and allowed a home run and struck out one. In three games, he was three-for-12 at the plate with a double, a run, and as many strikeouts as a hitter as he had as a pitcher.