Molina wants to play several more years for Cardinals, and if not them 'that's it for me'

At almost the same place and in the same room where he stood and said his current contract would likely be his last contract, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina grinned, bounced a bit, and bent his knees.

He thinks they have at least two more years in them.

"I also said that if the Cardinals want me that's the only team I want to play for," Molina said. "So, it's still like that too. If they want me. If they want to move apart, that's it for me."

Molina, 37, is entering his 16th season as the Cardinals' starting catcher. He has been the backstop for one of the most successful eras in the club's history -- which has included a dozen consecutive winning seasons, four World Series appearances, and two World Series championships. Asked what he's chasing now, Molina said a third a ring.

He also is burnishing a career that is likely to reach Cooperstown, N.Y., and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He's won the third-most Gold Gloves at his position in history, and he's considered the finest defensive catcher of his generation.