Molina's shrewd, rare double play with Carlson covering second adds twist to otherwise ugly loss

There is no record of the play ever happening in any of the thousands and thousands of major-league games for the past 50 seasons and yet a rundown drill in spring training doesn’t pass without the Cardinals preparing for the possibility.

In the second inning of a game already slipping away from them, the Cardinals, spearheaded by Yadier Molina, completed a double play Friday with rookie Dylan Carlson, the center fielder applying the tag at second base for the second out. The play was started by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and according to research from the Elias Sports Bureau it is the first 3-2-8 double play in the expansion era. Their records that would have the details of that play go back to 1961.

But the play itself goes back to some Tuesday or Thursday in Jupiter, Fla.

“We literally work on it every time we do fundamental or caught-off – which is what that basically turned into – or a rundown,” manager Mike Shildt said. “Every time we do that we have outfielders involved in that drill to back up a base.”