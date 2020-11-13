MVPlea: So, who was the 2020 Cardinals' Most Valuable Player?

Every year, I sit down with a yellow pad of paper, an old ruler I used long ago to draw cartoons, and as many stats as possible. I put together what I’ve come to call the MVPagg chart – or MVP Aggregate. It helps me crystallize my thoughts and identify the candidates for MVP that I should consider for my ballots. I have sheets like this going back more than a decade. And this was by far the trickiest of them all, and that’s for two main reasons:

Juan Soto offers the best example of the later. The Washington Nationals’ superstar outfielder had a bonkers slash line and led the NL with .351/.490/.695 batting and a 1.185 OPS. However, he did that in 196 plate appearances. Marcell Ozuna had 267 plate appearances. Is what he did – flirting with the Triple Crown – more impressive because he sustained it over the equivalent of 17 more games? There were examples like that all over the ballot, and that was before you started including pitchers like Trevor Bauer and Yu Darvish. They have appeared in only a sixth of the team’s games, but they also had far more plate appearances against batters than batters had on their own. The unusual nature of the shortened schedule and abbreviated season led me to abandon most of the “compiling” or “playing time” stats that would usually guide my hand. I try to avoid voting for the player who had two exceptional months but didn’t play for two others when there is a candidate who had sustained performance and played the entirety of the season for his team.