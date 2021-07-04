New Heights: After years chasing health, Cardinals closer Reyes seizes first All-Star Game honor

He came to spring training this year with an eye on winning a spot in the rotation, but the Cardinals were wary of having him leap into a starter’s workload after four consecutive seasons of 20 or fewer innings. They hatched a plan to get him between 80 and 90 innings during the regular season and possibly as much as 100 innings in relief to set him up for the leap to starting next year.

There was also something else.

Shildt has long be intrigued by Reyes as a flamethrower to deploy in the ninth and has not hid his fondness for placing Reyes in that role.

He did so in the playoffs last fall, and through spring training this year it became increasingly clear that Shildt wanted Reyes to open the year at closer and possibly hold the role throughout the summer.

Reyes had two saves in his career before this year.

He had 10 by the Cardinals’ 34th game.

“It’s a fun job to have,” he said. “Everything is on the line.”