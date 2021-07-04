New Heights: After years chasing health, Cardinals closer Reyes seizes first All-Star Game honor

DENVER — When Cardinals manager Mike Shildt beckoned Alex Reyes into the office Sunday morning to talk personally, privately with the pitcher he’s seen go from the highest ranks of prospects to the lowest depths of rehab frustrations, he first wanted a scouting report.
What did he think about Coors Field?
Denver? How’d he like Denver, the city?
Because, Shildt revealed, Reyes would be coming back – soon.
The Cardinals’ longtime prospect and first-year closer was selected as a National League All-Star and will be in the bullpen when Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic returns to Coors Field on July 13. It is Reyes’ first All-Star honor, and it comes after three seasons interrupted or erased by elbow and shoulder injuries.
As he called family and friends to let them know of his selection, which was announced officially Sunday evening, he beamed.
“It’s an honor,” he said Sunday in Colorado. “It’s going to be fun…. Everybody who has been there with me, never not believed in me. They always found ways for me to find a love again, to play the sport I love.”
Reyes is the first Cardinals reliever selected for the All-Star game since closer Trevor Rosenthal in 2015. Setup man Pat Neshek was selected from the Cardinals’ bullpen for the 2014, and in 2013 closer Edward Mujica represented the Cardinals in Cincinnati at the All-Star Game.
Cast as the team’s closer as he builds innings and health to be a starter in 2022, Reyes entered Sunday perfect in saves, 20 for 20. He is three shy of matching the record for consecutive converted saves to start a season. The righthander has a 0.91 ERA through 39 2/3 innings, and he leads the league with 34 games finished. Despite going most of June without a game to close, Reyes remains one of the league leaders in saves.
He has 52 strikeouts in those 39 2/3 relief innings, and over the past five games has limited his walks to one. He got the win in Friday’s extra-inning game for working two innings.
“I’m so proud of him,” Shildt said. “Share it with Alex, knaoing that it was three years of trials and tribulations and trying to be supportive and being there for that, in those moments with him, and knowing what he’s gone and done and then knowing how he’s performed and more than earned his All-Star appearance. Pretty special thing to be associated with.”
Once considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball as he ascended through the Cardinals’ organization with a mix of velocity, power curve, and athleticism, Reyes debuted in 2016, spending most of that season as part of the bullpen for a playoff race. He missed 2017 because of Tommy John surgery, pitched four innings in 2018 before his shoulder came undone, and was limited to three innings in the majors in 2019.
He came to spring training this year with an eye on winning a spot in the rotation, but the Cardinals were wary of having him leap into a starter’s workload after four consecutive seasons of 20 or fewer innings. They hatched a plan to get him between 80 and 90 innings during the regular season and possibly as much as 100 innings in relief to set him up for the leap to starting next year.
There was also something else.
Shildt has long be intrigued by Reyes as a flamethrower to deploy in the ninth and has not hid his fondness for placing Reyes in that role.
He did so in the playoffs last fall, and through spring training this year it became increasingly clear that Shildt wanted Reyes to open the year at closer and possibly hold the role throughout the summer.
Reyes had two saves in his career before this year.
He had 10 by the Cardinals’ 34th game.
“It’s a fun job to have,” he said. “Everything is on the line.”
Reyes will join Nolan Arenado as the Cardinals’ representatives at the All-Star Game. Arenado was elected by fans to start at third base for the NL. Other Cardinals could be named to the team in the coming week as replacements for injured players or pitchers who won’t be eligible to pitch in the game. The Cardinals have lobbied for starter Adam Wainwright and reliever Giovanny Gallegos to receive consideration. Catcher Yadier Molina was seen as a strong candidate to receive support from his peers for a 10th All-Star Game.
Reyes was an MLB selection for the game.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was named to a reserve spot at catcher. Buster Posey was elected by fans as the NL's starter at catcher, and Posey won the vote of his peers. Realmuto finished a distant second in that vote to earn the one reserve spot at that position.
“No question he should be an All-Star. Gosh,” Shildt said of Molina on Sunday morning. “He’s had a really productive year offensively. No one runs on him. People do try. He throws people out. He blocks his tail off. He gets big hits, which he’s done again the last couple of nights. I don’t think there’s any reason at all that Yadier Molina should not be an All-Star.”
There will be much more from Reyes on his All-Star selection and about Reyes in Monday’s Post-Dispatch and online at StlToday.com.