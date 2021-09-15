New York sweep of mind: Lester, Cardinals look to set pace in wild-card race, dust off Mets

NEW YORK — While Jon Lester played catch in the outfield before ducking into the bullpen for his formal warmup off the mound, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina emerged from the dugout at Citi Field for one of his final times.

On his back was a number that was not his.

His jersey had no name.

For Roberto Clemente Day around baseball and the evening to honor the late Hall of Famer and his humanitarian work, Molina is one of the many players who elected to wear Clemente's No. 21. He is doing so with out a name on the back of his jersey.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, the Clemente Award nominee for the Mets, is also one of the players wearing No. 21. On the Cardinals side of the field, reliever Kodi Whitley took the field for the National Anthem wearing a No. 21 jersey. Paul Goldschmidt, the team's Clemente nominee this season, wore black and gold batting gloves in his first at-bat. Adam Wainwright, a former Clemente Award winner like Molina, is also possibly going to wear No. 21, but the team said it was unsure if his jersey with that number would be available in time for the game.