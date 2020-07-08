Newcomers Walker and Winn and high-watt prospects Gorman, Liberatore headline Cardinals' Springfield camp

To capitalize on a chance to get some of their recent draft picks with little or zero professional experience some non-traditional but individualized work, the Cardinals opted to enrich their second "Summer Camp" site with a handful of prospects.
Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, the Cardinals' top two picks in last month's draft, and outfielder Tre Fletcher were three of the 12 players added to the Cardinals' organizational roster Wednesday.
Top prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore were also added.
"Getting an opportunity that others aren't and what that player does with it does allow them to leverage that success," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations.
The players headed there could be there throughout the duration of the major-league regular season, and into the postseason.
"We told them to pack heavy because it's going to be awhile," Mozeliak said.
(The complete list of players is below.)
Drafted as both a shortstop and a pitcher, Winn will get a chance to do both at the camp because of the setup. Jose Oquendo will be in charge of the camp, and that will give Winn some time with the major-league coach doing infield drills, and pitching coordinator Tim Leveque will oversee pitching at the camp so Winn will get that one-on-one time on his pitching as well.
"No pressure of games," Mozeliak said, "it's much more manageable."
The Springfield Dozen will all report to the Cardinals' Class AA affiliate and begin a camp on July 16th. The start date of the camp was pushed back due to the recent complications with testing over this past weekend, and also to allow more time for their intake tests to take place.
There are currently 48 players on the Cardinals' Busch Stadium "Summer Camp" roster, and 18 of them will either be assigned to the Springfield camp to start the season or placed on an injured list.
The alternate site camp is to provide depth during this 60-game season that opens July 24th. Though some teams, like the Cardinals are using it to get baseball activities for players who otherwise would have none due to the cancellation of the minor-league season.
Here are the 12 players assigned to Springfield, in alphabetical order: RHP Nabil Crismatt, OF Tre Fletcher, 3B Nolan Gorman, LHP Matthew Liberatore, INF Evan Mendoza, 3B Malcom Nunez, RHP Roel Ramirez, C Julio Rodriguez, RHP Angel Rondon, RHP Alvaro Seijas, 3B Jordan Walker, and SS/RHP Masyn Winn.
Three additional players who will be going to Springfield after helping add to the depth in St. Louis will be pitchers Seth Elledge, Rob Kaminsky, and Zack Thompson.
