Newcomers Walker and Winn, key prospects Gorman and Liberatore headline Cardinals' Springfield camp

To capitalize on a chance to get some of their recent draft picks with little or zero professional experience some non-traditional but individualized work, the Cardinals opted to enrich their second "Summer Camp" site with a handful of prospects.

Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, the Cardinals' top two picks in last month's draft, and outfielder Tre Fletcher were three of the 12 players added to the Cardinals' organizational roster Wednesday.

Top prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore were also added.

"Getting an opportunity that others aren't and what that player does with it does allow them to leverage that success," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations.

The players headed there could be there throughout the duration of the major-league regular season, and into the postseason.

"We told them to pack heavy because it's going to be awhile," Mozeliak said.

(The complete list of players is below.)