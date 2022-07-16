NL Futures' starting infield spotlights Cardinals prospects Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn

LOS ANGELES — Former Angels manager Mike Scioiscia put ink to paper for the National League's Futures Game starters and wrote two names close together in the lineup (and closer still in the infield) the Cardinals hope to see for years.

Jordan Walker, the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2020, and his close friend and Class AA teammate Masyn Winn are the NL Futures' left side of the infield for Saturday's prospect showcase at Dodgers Stadium.

Wearing No. 22, Walker, at third base, is also the cleanup hitter.

Speedy Winn, at shortstop, bats eighth.

Winn is wearing No. 1.

The two infielders traveled Friday from Springfield, Mo., and had several delays. They originally were set to leave at 6 a.m. local time, and they did not arrive in L.A. until almost 14 hours later.

Winn joked that his frame is easy to find spots to sleep and get comfortable than the 6-foot-5 Walker.

During batting practice, Walker stood near the front of the batting cage, his long stride nearly taking him out of the shell of the cage. Afterward he explained that the pitches were coming in a little slower, a little less firm than he preferred, so he closed the gap on the pitchers.

"Get my timing closer to the game," he explained walking off the field.

The NL roster also includes St. Louis kid and DeSmet grad Erik Miller, a lefty reliever making his way toward the Phillies' bullpen. The 6-foot-5 lefty will be in the NL Futures' bullpen to start the game. After DeSmet, Miller went to Stanford, and he was the Phillies' fourth-round pick in 2019. This year, at Class AA, he has a 1.40 ERA in 15 games and 34 strikeouts in 24 2/3. He is an overpowering pitcher that has developed a changeup he's getting for whiffs on this year.

There will be expansive coverage of the Futures Game coming later Saturday evening StlToday and in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.

The lineups:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Corbin Carroll, CF, Arizona

2. Robert Hassell III, RF, San Diego

3. Francisco Alvarez, DH, Mets

4. Jordan Walker, 3B, Cardinals

5. Miguel Vargas, 2B, Dodgers

6. Zac Veen, LF, Colorado

7. Mark Vientos, 1B, Mets

8. Masyn Winn, SS, Cardinals

9. Diego Cartaya, CF, Dodgers

P: Bobby Miller, RHP, Dodgers

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. Gunnar Henderson, 3B, Baltimore

2. Jasson Dominguez, CF, Yankees

3. Dustin Harris, 1B, Texas

4. Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees

5. Matt Wallner, RF, Minnesota

6. Yainer Diaz, DH, Houston

7. George Valera, LF, Cleveland

8. Curtis Mead, 2B, Tampa Bay

9. Shea Langeliers, C, Oakland

P: Taj Bradley, RHP, Tampa Bay

The Futures Game will be at 6 p.m. St. Louis time on Peacock.