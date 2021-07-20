No drama decision: Cardinals announce Oviedo, as expected, will start vs. Cubs

The Cardinals have not yet made the corresponding move. They are likely to swap pitchers, sending one out or down to clear a spot for Oviedo.

Jake Woodford, who pitched well in the win Monday night against the Cubs, will remain on the roster as Shildt said he'll start this weekend in Cincinnati.

Oviedo, 23, remains in search of his first big-league win.

In his All-Star break cycle through the Redbirds' rotation, Oviedo snagged a win for pitching six innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out eight.

In 12 games (11 starts) for the Cardinals this season, Oviedo is 0-5 with a 5.09 ERA. He has been undone, like several Cardinals pitchers, by walks. While he's allowed 53 hits in 53 innings pitched he's also walked 30 batters. He's struck out 40 in the majors. Constantly pitching around the zone instead of challenging in the zone has led to bloated pitch counts and abbreviated outings that limit his eligibility for wins, let alone his hold on them.

Oviedo's finest start came opposite Sandy Alcantara. The rookie pitched seven shutout innings against Miami, but Alcantara took the game deeper before the Cardinals ultimately won, and the win went to a reliever.