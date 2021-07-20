No drama decision: Cardinals announce Oviedo, as expected, will start vs. Cubs

Any intrigue the Cardinals accidentally created by delaying the announcement of the starter for Tuesday night's game against the Cubs at Busch Stadium was undermined by the preparation they put in motion weeks earlier.
The Cardinals sent rookie Johan Oviedo back to Class AAA Memphis to make a start during the All-Star break so that he would be ready when needed to make a start in the majors.
The Cardinals needed a starter for Tuesday.
Ipso facto, de facto.
The Cardinals announced Tuesday morning that Oviedo will indeed get the start that night in the second game of the four-game visit from the rival Cubs. Manager Mike Shildt told reporters Monday night that they would go to sleep knowing the starter of the next day's game, though the team announced an hour later that there would be a delay in that announcement. Insomnia ensued.
Or not.
One possibility for the delay is that Shildt was unable to meet personally with the player they were sending down or out to make room for Oviedo. A roster move must take place, and the manager has made it a practice to meet and tell that player in person. If the player left before Shildt was done with media obligations late Monday night, that conversation was unlikely to happen until Tuesday morning. This delay has already happened once this season when Shildt was unable to meet up with the player being optioned to Class AAA Memphis and wanted to do so before the transaction was official.
The Cardinals have not yet made the corresponding move. They are likely to swap pitchers, sending one out or down to clear a spot for Oviedo.
Jake Woodford, who pitched well in the win Monday night against the Cubs, will remain on the roster as Shildt said he'll start this weekend in Cincinnati.
Oviedo, 23, remains in search of his first big-league win.
In his All-Star break cycle through the Redbirds' rotation, Oviedo snagged a win for pitching six innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out eight.
In 12 games (11 starts) for the Cardinals this season, Oviedo is 0-5 with a 5.09 ERA. He has been undone, like several Cardinals pitchers, by walks. While he's allowed 53 hits in 53 innings pitched he's also walked 30 batters. He's struck out 40 in the majors. Constantly pitching around the zone instead of challenging in the zone has led to bloated pitch counts and abbreviated outings that limit his eligibility for wins, let alone his hold on them.
Oviedo's finest start came opposite Sandy Alcantara. The rookie pitched seven shutout innings against Miami, but Alcantara took the game deeper before the Cardinals ultimately won, and the win went to a reliever.
The Cardinals plan this season was to use Oviedo as their sixth start. He would appear during lengthy stretches of consecutive games to make a start or two and allow the other members of the rotation to get an extra day of rest. Injuries happen. Plans change. When the Cardinals began the year with Kwang Hyun Kim and then forged into June and July without Jake Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, and Carlos Martinez, Oviedo was thrust into a spot in the five-man rotation, having the learn the level in the crucible of the big-league standings.
As he returns from the minors, the Cardinals are in a similar spot.
They reached the All-Star break with three members of the rotation on the active roster. They knew coming out of the break they would need to add two in the first week of the second half while starting with 10 consecutive games. Rookie Woodford got the first call to pitch Monday and earned an encore. Oviedo was positioned for the next opening by starting after Woodford at Memphis, and going into the break Shildt said reporters could "do the math" for who the team planned to promote for the open starts.
The Cardinals remain in the market for a starter and have continued to have dialogue with teams about trading for an addition to the rotation, possibly one who is under control beyond 2021.
Teams like the Twins and the Rangers have set a high price for their available starters, and the Cardinals have been reluctant to pay that premium when they believe the asking price may drop as the July 30th trade deadline gets closer and teams are faced with the possibility of keeping the starter and not getting some infusion of younger talent.
The Cardinals did attend a recent workout for free-agent pitcher Cole Hamels, though the team has expressed its concern that their need for a starter is more immediate and they hope to have Mikolas and Flaherty back in the rotation at some point, together, in August.