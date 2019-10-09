ATLANTA — When fans arrived at SunTrust Park for Game 5 of the National League Division Series, one of the most important playoff games for the Atlanta Braves in more than a decade, there was something missing from their seats Wednesday, something subtle.
The foam tomahawks that had been placed at each seat before games 1 and 2 of this series against the Cardinals were not there this time.
Rookie Ryan Helsley's comments after Game 1 about how he found the Braves' 'Tomahawk Chop' chant "a disappointment" and "disrespectful" to his Cherokee heritage prompted the Braves to consider how they promote the cheer and how they could alter their game-day practices as a result of Helsley's thoughts.
Two officials at the ballpark confirmed that the foam tomahawks were not at the seats in response to Helsley's comments and the conversations the team had as a result of them.
There will be other changes during the in-game entertainment and fan interaction involving the "chop" that will be different from games 1 and 2.
"We're sensitive to it," a Braves spokesman said.
In Game 1 of the NLDS, Helsley entered the game with one out in the eighth inning. The Braves had encouraged their fans to join in the "Tomahawk Chop" chant several times throughout the game -- including just before the Braves' lineup was announced -- and did so again in the crucible of that late-inning moment. The cheer was not directed at Helsley, and it's doubtful Atlanta was even aware of his deep, family ties and his place in Cherokee Nation.
Helsley said he was not aware of the chant as he warmed up on the mound and only later heard it was going on. But he had heard it earlier in the game, and he was prompted by that experience to do research later that night about its origin and use in Atlanta.
The day after Helsley's comments appeared in the Post-Dispatch and other outlets, the Braves issued a statement that said they would "continue to evaluate how we activate elements of our brand, as well as the in-game experience." The changes Wednesday underscore that comment.
Helsley got a lot of feedback from his comments, some negative and some vulgar. He also said Wednesday that he received a lot of supportive comments, suggesting that it was important that he, having been on the mound during the chant, discuss his opinion.
He did not hear personally from Atlanta officials.
He imagines that he will hear from the crowd during Game 5 and is unsure what will greet him if he pitches in the game.
Atlanta's officials have considered what they'll put on the scoreboard and the role the stadium's urging for cheers could be a part of that. Of course, the "chop" can still develop organically through the crowd, as it did when it first became part of the playoffs and ballpark atmosphere in Atlanta.
"I respect Ryan's opinion. All he's doing is trying to support his heritage," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "He's sincere about his heritage and the thoughts behind it. I don't think he's got anything malicious toward it. I think he was just honest about it. And I respect that completely. ... Hels is a pro. And the hope would be, look, he was speaking out of sincerity. He wasn't speaking out of maliciousness or anything like that.
"So people can take that in whatever context they want to take it in and how they react is how they react," the manager concluded. "But I'm sure Ryan will pitch equally good regardless."
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina raises his hands after hitting a sacrifice fly that drove in Kolten Wong with the run in the 10th inning that beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in Game 4 of a National League Division Series matchup on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina is mobbed by teammates, including Carlos Martinez who goes for his jersey, after Molina hit a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the 10th inning at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The NLDS moves back to Atlanta Wednesday for a deciding Game 5. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina is chased by teammates after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the 10th inning at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The NLDS moves back to Atlanta Wednesday for a deciding Game 5. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina celebrates with Paul DeJong after Molina hit a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the 10th inning at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The NLDS moves back to Atlanta Wednesday for a deciding Game 5. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina is mobbed by teammates, including Carlos Martinez who goes for his jersey, after Molina hit a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the 10th inning at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The NLDS moves back to Atlanta Wednesday for a deciding Game 5. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina is mobbed by teammates, including Carlos Martinez who goes for his jersey, after Molina hit a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the 10th inning at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The NLDS moves back to Atlanta Wednesday for a deciding Game 5. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina is chased by teammates after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the 10th inning at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The NLDS moves back to Atlanta Wednesday for a deciding Game 5. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina raises his arms as his sacrifice fly heads to the outfield, scoring Kolten Wong to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the 10th inning at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina makes a throat slitting gesture as he celebrates after the Cardinals won on a sacrifice fly he hit in the 10th inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty congratulates catcher Yadier Molina after Molina hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina is mobbed by teammates, including Carlos Martinez who goes for his jersey, after Molina hit a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in the 10th inning at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The NLDS moves back to Atlanta Wednesday for a deciding Game 5. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall, left, and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies celebrate Albies fifth inning two-run homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Webb comes face to face with five-month-old Ozzie Dean Kimball and his father James of Florissant before Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Busch Stadium. Ozzie was already attending his 23rd Cardinals game, and his second playoff game. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina celebrates his eighth inning single that tied the game during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Echo 'Momma Bird' Kimball of Florissant gathers family belongings as her husband James carries their son Ozzie Dean Kimball into Busch Stadium for Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Busch Stadium. The five-month-old Ozzie was already attending his 23rd Cardinals game, and his second playoff game. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel pitches in the first inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt watches his first inning homer flies over the outfield fence during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hits a first inning homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner congratulates St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as he rounds the bases after hitting a first inning homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna points to the bench as rounds the bases after hammering a first inning homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Marcell Ozuna points to the bench as he rounds the bases after hammering a first-inning homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead over Atlanta in Game 4 of a National League Division Series at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson pitches in the first inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong turns a double play in the first inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong makes a leaping throw over Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. to try and turn the double play in the first inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was able to be the throw to first and the Cardinals only got one out. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt rounds the bases after smacking his first inning homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna points to the sky as he rounds the bases after hitting a homer in the fourth inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner congratulates St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna as he rounds the bases after hitting his second homer of the game in the fourth inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall, left, and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies celebrate Albies fifth inning two-run homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna gestures to the crowd as he rounds the bases after hitting this fourth inning homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna gestures to the crowd as he rounds the bases after hitting his second homer of the game in the fourth inning homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna tosses his bat to the side after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson pitches in the third inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson pitches in the fifth inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, left, as he is cheered by Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington after Albies hit his two-run homer in the fifth during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. jumps out of the dugout and celebrates Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies fifth inning homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, talks with St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson during a mound visit in the fifth inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Tommy Edman watches as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies fifth inning two-run home run goes over the fence during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina visits the mound with Carlos Martinez during Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Atlanta Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel is replaced in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 4 of the NLDS at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina loses the bat during an early at-bat during Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Atlanta Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel starts Game 4 of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Matt Carpenter congratulates Paul Goldschmidt on his first inning solo home run during Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna celebrates his ground-rule double in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 4 of the NLDS at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers Tim McCarver and Lou Brock visit with pitcher Jack Flaherty after McCarver threw a ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler celebrates with Marcell Ozuna after Ozuna's second home run during Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis pitcher Giovanny Gallegos works Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis outfielder Marcell Ozuna fields a Ronald Acuna, Jr. single off a hop during Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman leaps for a Yadier Molina single in the ninth inning that tied the game as the St. Louis Cardinals crowd cheers during Game 4 of the NLDS at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The NLDS moves back to Atlanta Wednesday for a deciding Game 5. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and a trainer check on catcher Yadier Molina during Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Miles Mikolas pitches during Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals Kolten Wong dives for a sixth inning line single by Atlanta Braves Nick Markakis during Game 4 of the NLDS at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter can?t make the play on a foul ball during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter rushes to pick up a ball after he committed a fielding error in the fifth inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Brebbia pitches during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos pitches during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt rounds the bases after smacking his first inning homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna is called out on strikes in the eighth inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux makes a call to the bullpen during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley pitches during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
As part of a superior effort from the bullpen, Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley struck out the side in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller pitches during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Construction workers watch the opening ceremonies before the start of Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna points to the bench as he celebrates his first inning homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talk with Carlos Martinez after Martinez got out of the ninth inning without allowing a run during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (David Carson,
Cardinals relief pitcher Carlos Martinez pitches in the ninth inning during Game 4 of aNational League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong sprints to second base after he smacked a ball into the outfield for double in the 10th inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman can't come up with a throw to first as St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Tommy Edman slides back in during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler reacts after he struck out in the 10th inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
