Cardinals manager Mike Shildt stands on the mound and gives the ball to reliever Carlos Martinez in the eighth inning as Atlanta dimmed the lights and fans chanted during Game 1 on Thursday. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ATLANTA — When fans arrived at SunTrust Park for Game 5 of the National League Division Series, one of the most important playoff games for the Atlanta Braves in more than a decade, there was something missing from their seats Wednesday, something subtle.

The foam tomahawks that had been placed at each seat before games 1 and 2 of this series against the Cardinals were not there this time.

Rookie Ryan Helsley's comments after Game 1 about how he found the Braves' 'Tomahawk Chop' chant "a disappointment" and "disrespectful" to his Cherokee heritage prompted the Braves to consider how they promote the cheer and how they could alter their game-day practices as a result of Helsley's thoughts.

Two officials at the ballpark confirmed that the foam tomahawks were not at the seats in response to Helsley's comments and the conversations the team had as a result of them.

There will be other changes during the in-game entertainment and fan interaction involving the "chop" that will be different from games 1 and 2.

"We're sensitive to it," a Braves spokesman said.

For Helsley's comments and more please follow this link to the story at STLtoday.com from earlier in the series.

In Game 1 of the NLDS, Helsley entered the game with one out in the eighth inning. The Braves had encouraged their fans to join in the "Tomahawk Chop" chant several times throughout the game -- including just before the Braves' lineup was announced -- and did so again in the crucible of that late-inning moment. The cheer was not directed at Helsley, and it's doubtful Atlanta was even aware of his deep, family ties and his place in Cherokee Nation.

Helsley said he was not aware of the chant as he warmed up on the mound and only later heard it was going on. But he had heard it earlier in the game, and he was prompted by that experience to do research later that night about its origin and use in Atlanta.

The day after Helsley's comments appeared in the Post-Dispatch and other outlets, the Braves issued a statement that said they would "continue to evaluate how we activate elements of our brand, as well as the in-game experience." The changes Wednesday underscore that comment.

Helsley got a lot of feedback from his comments, some negative and some vulgar. He also said Wednesday that he received a lot of supportive comments, suggesting that it was important that he, having been on the mound during the chant, discuss his opinion.

He did not hear personally from Atlanta officials.

He imagines that he will hear from the crowd during Game 5 and is unsure what will greet him if he pitches in the game.

Atlanta's officials have considered what they'll put on the scoreboard and the role the stadium's urging for cheers could be a part of that. Of course, the "chop" can still develop organically through the crowd, as it did when it first became part of the playoffs and ballpark atmosphere in Atlanta.

"I respect Ryan's opinion. All he's doing is trying to support his heritage," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "He's sincere about his heritage and the thoughts behind it. I don't think he's got anything malicious toward it. I think he was just honest about it. And I respect that completely. ... Hels is a pro. And the hope would be, look, he was speaking out of sincerity. He wasn't speaking out of maliciousness or anything like that.

"So people can take that in whatever context they want to take it in and how they react is how they react," the manager concluded. "But I'm sure Ryan will pitch equally good regardless."

