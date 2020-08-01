No games in Milwaukee after 4 more Cardinals personnel test positive for COVID-19, Detroit series shifted

This is a developing story and will be updated as the reporting continues.

Major League Baseball issued a statement Saturday afternoon that confirmed a lot of the above reporting and added an additional detail. The four new positive tests Saturday were based on the rapid exams given in Milwaukee to the team Friday. The results of the saliva tests sent to MLB's lab were still being reported, reviewed, or delivered, and those will offer confirmation of the positives and a greater understanding of the virus' spread.

If the Marlins' outbreak is any example that the Cardinals can pull from, Miami remained in Philadelphia for most of the next week after they had multiple positive tests in the span of 48 hours. The teams around them had their schedules paused or rewritten as a result. This was necessary in order to continue testing because the incubation period for the virus varies, and a player who tests negative Thursday may not manifest a positive test till a few days later even if the exposure to the virus was Wednesday.

The Marlins had more than half of their active roster test positive within days of the initial alarm.

The Cardinals played their most recent game Wednesday night at Target Field, and then flew in a charter plane to Milwaukee late that evening.