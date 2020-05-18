No hugs. No spitting. No showering? As MLB reopening takes shape, Cardinals plan for playing in St. Louis

• There will be no spitting in the dugout, and no use of smokeless tobacco in specific areas. Also, no water coolers or sports drink jugs for the dugout. In their place will be the increased presence of hand sanitizer and hand-washing areas. Indoor batting cages are going to be mostly closed — and players will be discouraged from using them. The pre-game meetings that dominate game days are going to change and could be held during group meetings. Players will be spaced out through the dugout. Managers and coaches, too, and a diagram featured in the report shows how there will be places for infielders to sit, outfielders to sit, and coaches and managers are asked to avoid standing in the stairs.

• There will be masks worn at the ballpark, but probably not on the field and mostly by non-player personnel, according to reports.

• “Hugs must be avoided at club facilities,” wrote The Athletic.

• The line item on the proposal that got a lot of attention was the fact that players will be encouraged not to shower at the ballpark.

• Lineup cards won’t be exchanged in person. There’s an app for that.

• A baseball touched by multiple players during the course of play will be chucked.