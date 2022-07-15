Nolan Arenado says test vs. top teams underscores Cardinals 'needs'

The Cardinals spent the first half of July facing an eyeful of contenders they intend to see again in October — and caught a searing glimpse of all they must improve to get there.

A stretch of 14 consecutive days with 14 games against teams with winning records ended the way the Cardinals spent much of it: searching for runs and groping for that first series win of the month. The Cardinals failed to get a runner past second base Thursday night and lost, 4-0, to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium. The shutout was their 11th of the season and, not coincidentally, their fifth in the past 12 games, each against the likes of LA, Atlanta, or the Phillies.

Playing from behind for the first time in the Dodgers’ three-day visit, the Cardinals experienced firsthand how difficult it was to catch up, let alone keep up with the class of NL.

“Pitch well, we don’t score runs. We score runs, we don’t pitch,” said Nolan Arenado, the only Cardinal to see third base Thursday, because it’s his position. “We’re not putting it together. That’s just what it is. The good teams put it together. The Braves, they’re a good example. They’re putting it together. The Dodgers, obviously. That’s just the best team in the National League we just played. You could see that. ... It's a huge test.

“They pitch well and they score runs,” Arenado continued. “We do that. We’re just not doing it on the same page every time. I think we can. And we will.”

The Cardinals conclude their 17-day sprint to the All-Star break with a visit from last-place Cincinnati this weekend at Busch. They went 5-9 in their 14-game litmus test against Philadelphia, Atlanta, and the Dodgers, and the best they did was split a series with the Phillies and, briefly, hold a six-run lead to win the series against LA. Said one Cardinal, it was an “early” look at a good time for “what adjustments need to be made.”

Translation: It identifies what aisle and shelf the team needs to shop before the trade deadline.

The Cardinals stretched their roster to win Tuesday against LA, felt the pinch of a thin pitching staff and spillover innings in a loss Wednesday, and revisited what’s lacking for the offense Wednesday. It was a three-day seminar on the ways the Cardinals could improve — must improve— either by getting better performance and making acquisitions.

The fortnight against top teams from the other NL divisions also reinforced how the Cardinals’ immediate goal is closer to home.

“Absolutely, you want to win the division,” Arenado said. “I don’t want to win the wild card anymore. Obviously, you get to the playoffs it’s great. If we get in, great. But you want to win the division. It’s important to win the division. I’ve never won it. I would like to be a part of that.”

The Dodgers had a 1-0 lead going into the sixth inning, 2-0 going into the seventh, but the Cardinals made zero threats toward those leads.

Dakota Hudson was a pitch away from completing the seventh inning and likely shouldering another inning for the bullpen when a pitch drifted on him and hit Cody Bellinger. Instead of a short walk back to the dugout, Hudson had a runner on base and No. 9 hitter Gavin Lux at the plate. He tried to wedge a sinker against Lux, but the pitch did not live up to its name and Lux sent it soaring into the Cardinals’ bullpen. His two-run shot on Hudson’s 94th and final pitch widened the Dodgers’ lead. Hudson traced the plunge of the inning to hitting Bellinger and the out he did not give himself a chance to get.

“It’s the small stuff, right?” Hudson said. “Small stuff that beats you.”

Too small, however, takes too much going right to win.

The bigger stuff has to carry an offense at some point.

The Cardinals scored 13 runs in the previous two games against the Dodgers and bruised the ERA of one of the NL’s best pitchers, Tony Gonselin, with six earned runs – three times as much as the right-hander had allowed in any previous start this season. But those scoring jags masked what’s cost the Cardinals multiple times in this gauntlet of winning teams. The Cardinals have a fine average, a solid on-base percentage, but their slugging is such that they have must stack singles, steals, and solid baserunning to create great bushels of runs. They too often lack the shortcut of extra bases.

Entering Thursday’s game, the Cardinals had scored the fourth-fewest runs in July. Only San Diego, Washington, and the Angels had scored fewer, and the final two of those teams are at least 20 games out in their division-title race.

LA scored its first run after a double by Freddie Freeman, Will Smith doubled home their second run, and they doubled their lead with Lux’s two-run homer.

“The whole lineup is All-Stars,” Arenado said. “They’re doing alright. … They probably feel like they’re never out of any game. We felt like that when we were going through our streak (in 2021). Right now, maybe not the same. We’re just kind of grinding.”

Doubles play. Doubles have power.

Doubles were missing for the Cardinals.

During a 13-inning stretch from Wednesday to Thursday, the Cardinals got one extra-base hit. They are among the league’s lowest in slugging percentage this month, and Dodgers lefty Tyler Anderson held them to three hits. Two were singles. Neither of those Cardinals got to second base. At one point in the game, pitching coach Mike Maddux tried to get the first-base ump’s attention and mimicked Anderson’s double-pump delivery. The pause Anderson makes to raise his leg a second time before throwing a pitch “adds some deception” to his release. It contributed to his six scoreless innings vs. the Cardinals.

“You get a feel for where you stand with guys that are playing well,” Marmol said. “These guys have a really good record. I feel like we match up just fine against the, to be honest with. We’re at a spot where we’re still a couple of guys down, and in a part of our schedule where it’s been tough. Guys are tired. They don’t want days off. They want to stay in there until this things wraps up.

“Where we’re at and how we played against these guys, I’m alright with this,” Marmol added. “I’ll take my chances any day against them.”

How the Cardinals will look if they improve on who they are will be clearer with the second half of July.

Tyler O’Neill (hamstring, wrist) and Brendan Donovan (non-COVID illness) returned to the lineup Thursday. O’Neill’s injury happened in the midst of his second consecutive three-hit day, and his power potential has been one of the contributors to the sagging slugging. Harrison Bader (foot injury) has an aggressive round of workouts planned for Friday at the ballpark, but he does not expect to return until after the All-Star break. Yadier Molina (knee) is scheduled to be on a rehab assignment before the month ends, and his planned return corresponds with the trade deadline, on Aug. 2.

For a team that had an on-baseball percentage around .295 and an OPS sinking toward .600 vs. the recent winning teams, that’s as many as four members of the lineup who could return. They’re part of the essential complement to two remarkable seasons unfolding by Paul Goldschmidt and Arenado. Either could finish as the NL MVP.

While the offense comes from within, the Cardinals are one of several teams exploring the cost of starters available in the trade market. They believe that an addition to the rotation will have a downstream benefit to the bullpen.

Hudson’s 6 2/3 innings gave him only the fifth game in the past 15 where a Cardinals starter completed at least six innings. The previous four were all quality starts. The Cardinals got one six-inning start during their seven-game road trip to Philadelphia and Atlanta.

“I think we know we can compete,” Hudson said. “I think it’s a few things that we see we’re going to clean up. (And) the battle that we’re going to have to look forward to and we’ll have down the stretch in order to be ready for the playoffs. It’s a taste early in the season of what the postseason may look like.”

The Cardinals look lacking.

Health is part of that. Exhaustion from the schedule – no team has played more games in fewer days — is part of that. Holes they have to fill will shape a lot of it. Arenado’s double in the ninth inning Thursday gave him a vantage point of the final out no other Cardinal had between the lines.

It’s the same view as elsewhere on the field, from the dugout, or the clubhouse. It will soon be clearer if it’s also the same view from the front office suite.

“There’s some things we need,” Arenado said. “It feels good when you add. We’re not out of it. We’re in it. I think that’s what is most important. We’re still in this thing. There’s no reason why we can’ take a big step forward in the second half.

"A few pieces here or there definitely go a long way, you know?"