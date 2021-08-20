'Noot boom!': Rookie outfielder Nootbaar's rise as prospect, welcome 'presence' bloomed in spring

Nootbaar’s first big-league homer came during a mid-game appearance during the road series at Pittsburgh. He homered the next day in Kansas City. At the same time, rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson went on the injured list with wrist soreness. That opened a spot for Shildt to slide Tommy Edman to right field if he wished. Instead, he’s sided with Nootbaar as the starter in right field. A lefthanded bat like the one the Cardinals have sought off the bench or missed in the lineup, Nootbaar collected a single, a walk, and an RBI in Wednesday’s game.

Nudged up to fifth in the lineup, Nootbaar offered a lefthanded swing ("a nice presence," Shildt said) in the middle of a righthanded run and a contact swing. Nootbaar showed his discipline for a walk in the seventh. That came after he did what Shildt described – he had an approach, he had his prep, and he “let it eat.” The liner off his bat had the third-swiftest exit velocity (109.5 mph) of any in the game, and it had the low, laser trajectory of a drive that was not just hit well, but hard. As veteran Jon Lester said of the rookie hitting the second of back-to-back homers: “Lars doesn’t let T. O. enjoy it too long.”

The cheer, growing in volume and usage, followed him around the bases: “Noooot.”

Hopping fences one year, clearing them the next.

“Guys who can do damage, yeah, guys can have a low average and do damage in this game, and that’s part of it,” Shildt said. “Man, those guys who can have good at-bats regardless of the situation that then grow into learning how to look for power – those guys are usually your more productive, consistent hitters who help you win, not the all or nothing type.”

