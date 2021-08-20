'Noot boom!': Rookie outfielder Nootbaar's rise as prospect, welcome 'presence' bloomed in spring

The plan Lars Nootbaar and a few friends had was to find some batting cages – even if they had to hop a few fences, slip in at night – and use their time without games in 2020 to “start from scratch,” build their swings from the bat up.
“You have what’s another long offseason knowing that the minor-league season was going to be canceled so we had this chance to focus and get a lot of time to work,” Nootbaar said. “Doing body movement specific stuff, trying different bats, testing everything out, and swinging harder.”
Fences hopped in 2020 have become levels leaped in 2021.
With echoes of the impression he made during spring training, Cardinals rookie Nootbaar has turned flashes of power on the recent road trip into starts during this home stand and merged both Thursday night. Immediately after Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer to muscle the lead back from Milwaukee, Nootbaar lined his first Busch Stadium homer over the right-field wall and into Andrew Miller’s glove. The back-to-back homers zoomed the Cardinals to an 8-4 victory against the Brewers that avoided a series sweep.
Those off-hour workouts in the cages started unlocking the power that Nootbaar has put in play, rising from spring invite to prospect to – presence.
Or, how manager Mike Shildt described him.
“Noot boom!” Shildt said. “Hammers a ball into the bullpen.”
The homer was Nootbaar’s third in the majors this season and ninth overall. That gives him as many in 192 plate appearances in 2021 as he had in his previous 610 plate appearances as a pro. An eighth-round selection out of the University of Southern California in 2018, Nootbaar had produced on the periphery of most prospect rankings. His on-base percentage impressed as it climbed to .373 in 33 games at Class AA Springfield. He played at three different levels in 2019, but it was a text message that really accelerated his rise to the top level, the majors.
As spring training approached, Nootbaar received a note from one of the Cardinals’ clubhouse officials about coming to his first major-league spring training as a non-roster invite.
“I hadn’t played in a year (and) that was a confidence booster, for sure,” Nootbaar said Thursday on the field after batting practice. “I got there, and I understand that these guys are uber-talented. These guys are the best. But for the first time in my life I had the chance to stand next to them, play next to them, and kind of match my game up to them. I think I gained a little bit more confidence. At some point, I could do this. It was really the first time I was able to compare my game to theirs.”
And that cage work to on field results.
No young player benefited more than Nootbaar from the modified schedule of spring training. Due to having more pitchers than they had innings in Grapefruit League games, the Cardinals scheduled numerous B-games to get starters like Jack Flaherty and Johan Oviedo work. Someone had to play behind them. That gave Nootbaar, Scott Hurst, and a few others got starts in front of the major-league staff at game speed. Instead of a spring where most of his chances to catch an eye or two would come in drills, Nootbaar got complete games. He would get two or three at-bats before the afternoon’s Grapefruit game.
In one back-field game, he was so superb defensively that he earned playing time in the main-stage game. Coach Willie McGee called Nootbaar “plug and play” for his steadiness at the corner outfield spots. Nootbaar steadily rose up the roster, positioning himself for promotion.
“Those are the times when you go out there and you’re in the seventh inning, backing up, and you’re hoping you’re getting an at-bat and sometimes that doesn’t happen, and sometimes you don’t get a ball hit to you,” Nootbaar said. “Those B-games in spring training are huge. I remember one time Jack was throwing on the back field, so the entire coaching staff was back there watching him. Being able to play in front of them for me was massive.”
The added at-bats gave him a chance to show the advancement his swing had made. While he boasted a strong on-base percentage of .349 in his first full pro season, Nootbaar’s slugging percentage was close to it, at .364, and in 387 plate appearances all but 18 of his 90 hits were singles. He was two days into his spring training in 2020 when the pandemic closed camp, sent hundreds of players home, and started his search for open batting cages.
The leap he wanted to make was to unleash his swing – trust his ability to recognize pitches, trust in his feel for the strike zone, and be more aggressive with his swing. As he put bluntly: "Swinging harder."
One of his friends was willing to throw batting practice from close quarters to hone Nootbaar’s swing with point-blank sliders, off-speed pitches, and, of course, fastballs.
It was a backyard version of the hitting-lab work he’d do during this past winter with coach Jeff Albert and other rising, refining hitters like Nick Plummer and Delvin Perez.
Aggressive “as opposed to tentative,” Nootbaar said. “And that’s what everyone kind of falls victim to – or I do at some points. Being a guy who prides himself on not striking out very often and trying to compete up there as much as possible, I had to switch the mindset a little bit and trust the fact that you’re not going to lose much bat-to-ball as long as you stay in the zone. It was huge.”
Asked late Thursday night about that jump that young hitters must take, that trust fall into swinging aggressively, often, Shildt likened Nootbaar to Jim Edmonds and Matt Carpenter and the trajectory their careers took.
They learned who they were as hitters and then tapped power.
“He’s just trying to understand what the at-bat is,” Shildt said. “When he gets into a certain count or a certain situation – he has done a real good job of doing his own prep work and being aware and prepared. That’s the observant park. Boom! You let it eat a little bit in a controlled matter, and that’s what he’s done.”
Nootbaar’s first big-league homer came during a mid-game appearance during the road series at Pittsburgh. He homered the next day in Kansas City. At the same time, rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson went on the injured list with wrist soreness. That opened a spot for Shildt to slide Tommy Edman to right field if he wished. Instead, he’s sided with Nootbaar as the starter in right field. A lefthanded bat like the one the Cardinals have sought off the bench or missed in the lineup, Nootbaar collected a single, a walk, and an RBI in Wednesday’s game.
Nudged up to fifth in the lineup, Nootbaar offered a lefthanded swing ("a nice presence," Shildt said) in the middle of a righthanded run and a contact swing. Nootbaar showed his discipline for a walk in the seventh. That came after he did what Shildt described – he had an approach, he had his prep, and he “let it eat.” The liner off his bat had the third-swiftest exit velocity (109.5 mph) of any in the game, and it had the low, laser trajectory of a drive that was not just hit well, but hard. As veteran Jon Lester said of the rookie hitting the second of back-to-back homers: “Lars doesn’t let T. O. enjoy it too long.”
The cheer, growing in volume and usage, followed him around the bases: “Noooot.”
Hopping fences one year, clearing them the next.
“Guys who can do damage, yeah, guys can have a low average and do damage in this game, and that’s part of it,” Shildt said. “Man, those guys who can have good at-bats regardless of the situation that then grow into learning how to look for power – those guys are usually your more productive, consistent hitters who help you win, not the all or nothing type.”