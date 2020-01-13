Obvious interest, complex trade: Cutting through the clutter on Arenado and the Cardinals

The Rockies could use the urgency of deadline to increase the return.

Arenado would still have the final say.

Those two “intrigue” and “inevitable” reports, along with the coverage at The Post-Dispatch and Denver Post about the Cardinals’ interest and Rockies’ actions, offer lodestars for what is known about these discussions and what we know of the Cardinals’ level of interest. It is not clear, through my reporting, how aggressive the Cardinals are being. The rest is misdirection, speculation, or just noise at this point. Cardinals officials have declined comment, saying only that they will continue to look for ways to improve the team.

What else is known is how the Cardinals and other teams see Arenado discussions as a Gordian Knot. One source has described them often as “hurdles” to the deal. Arenado has the no-trade clause, and he has the opt-out after the 2021 season. And that’s before a team has to consider the asking price and whether Colorado wants a return on the potential years of control (through 2026) or actual with opt-out (2021). The Rockies are going to want the former; the interested team the latter.