Oh, what a relief: Wainwright hits reset for pitching staff with essential quality start vs. Reds

But after Mike Moustakas’ RBI double in the third inning, Wainwright retired the next 15 batters. He regained a grip on his pitch count, and had such breezy, perfect innings that the Cardinals agreed to stretch him deeper into the game than initially scripted.

“My stuff, the first two or three innings, was just really bad,” Wainwright said. “I was leaving it up in the zone. Wasn’t getting that late finish on my breaking ball. Wasn’t getting that late movement on my fastball or my cutter. That certaintly got better as I went. I came in with the expectations to go nine. That was my expectation.”

He kept his innings from mushrooming by not walking a batter for the first time in a start this season, and he landed his curveball enough to keep the Reds wary. He struck out Nicholas Castellanos on a curve in the fourth. Tucker Barnhart roped a single off the curve in the second inning – and flailed at it in the seventh. Wainwright’s last pitch was a 90-mph fastball that caught Nicholas Castellanos looking at as if expecting the curve.