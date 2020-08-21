Oh, what a relief: Wainwright hits reset for pitching staff with essential quality start vs. Reds

The way Cardinals stalwart Adam Wainwright told the story late Thursday night, it seemed pretty clear it wasn’t a fellow pitcher who asked him a short question that got a lengthy answer about the long-game importance of a dependable starter.
“What’s the big deal about a starting pitcher?” Wainwright recalled a teammate a couple of years ago asking him. “Why do they get paid so much?”
They may start once every five days, Wainwright explained.
But they influence at least three.
Consider his outing Thursday.
With a pitching staff in varying degrees of readiness and availability due to a long layoff, Wainwright hit the refresh button Thursday for the entire staff with seven sturdy innings against Cincinnati at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals rallied to win in the ninth inning by turning a hit batter, a walk, a balk, and Kolten Wong’s walk-off single to the outfield wall into a 5-4 victory against the Reds.
Long before Wong made contact, Wainwright had already given the Cardinals what they needed most after their five-day, eight-game residency in Chicago: a day when few other pitchers had to work. He helped reset the relievers for the rest of the weekend.
Starters make bones because they’re the dominos — they can hold firm, but if they tumble too fast, there is a cascade that leaves the entire group scattered.
“If you look at a No. 1 starting pitcher in the big leagues, a No. 1 starting pitcher affects at least three days out of the five,” Wainwright said, repeating his explanation to the teammate. “Because when you know a No. 1 is going the day before that guy, guys know you can use your ‘pen a lot more because he’s got the next one. When he goes, he’s going long, so the next day’s bullpen is saved, too. So you have three out of the five days that are greatly affected.
“I’m not trying to say the world sees me as a No. 1 pitcher,” the veteran continued. “A big time start – a seven, eight, especially nine inning start, those are the ones that save three days out of the five.”
Coming out of the COVID-19 outbreak that twice put the Cardinals into quarantine and removed them for 17 days from the major-league schedule, the five current members of the rotation are in different phases of arm strength. The Cardinals capped Jack Flaherty’s outing Wednesday at around 40 pitches, and they did not want him to pitch beyond the second inning because of the limited work and limited throws off a mound he had in the month. Wainwright was able to throw more often and more regularly at his home in St. Louis while following quarantine guidelines, so he was ready to throw nearly 70 pitches in his first start back.
Dakota Hudson and Kwang Hyun Kim were closer to Wainwright – throwing at least 50 pitches in his start this past weekend – and Daniel Ponce de Leon was ahead of them. Starters still didn’t throw as many innings as the bullpen did on the road, 26 2/3 innings to 31 1/3.
The five-man rotation pitched a paltry 17 2/3 innings of the eight games.
In spring training terms, Flaherty was making his first start while Hudson and Kim were making the equivalent of a mid-March start. That conditioning on the job stretched and thinned and tested and exhausted the bullpen. Wainwright gave his peers a break by being ready to throw like it’s August.
“The residual benefit of those seven innings are beyond tonight, for sure,” manager Mike Shildt said. “It sets us up for the next couple of days. Let’s guys get back. Get a little breather. Gets our bullpen up. Got a lot of guys clean tonight. That was huge.”
To get through seven innings on 97 pitches, Wainwright had to first navigate around a problematic first inning. Corner infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller committed throwing errors in the first inning that led directly to two unearned runs against Wainwright and an early 2-0 deficit.
The errors also stacked additional pitches onto Wainwright’s arm.
“If you let that bother you,” he said, “you’re toast.”
It took the righthander 16 pitches to get through six batters in the first inning, and it could have been more expedient. It took Wainwright 30 pitches – almost half of the cap for his peers – to get through the Reds’ lineup the first time and by then he trailed 3-0 with a runner on base. With Yadier Molina back behind the plate for the first time since July, Wainwright was able to make the most out of what he described as inconsistent command and a misbehaving curveball. He allowed a homer in the second inning and consecutive hits to lead off the third that resulted in the Reds’ building their 4-2 lead.
But after Mike Moustakas’ RBI double in the third inning, Wainwright retired the next 15 batters. He regained a grip on his pitch count, and had such breezy, perfect innings that the Cardinals agreed to stretch him deeper into the game than initially scripted.
“My stuff, the first two or three innings, was just really bad,” Wainwright said. “I was leaving it up in the zone. Wasn’t getting that late finish on my breaking ball. Wasn’t getting that late movement on my fastball or my cutter. That certaintly got better as I went. I came in with the expectations to go nine. That was my expectation.”
He kept his innings from mushrooming by not walking a batter for the first time in a start this season, and he landed his curveball enough to keep the Reds wary. He struck out Nicholas Castellanos on a curve in the fourth. Tucker Barnhart roped a single off the curve in the second inning – and flailed at it in the seventh. Wainwright’s last pitch was a 90-mph fastball that caught Nicholas Castellanos looking at as if expecting the curve.
Wainwright left six outs for the bullpen to get, and the ninth-inning rally by the Cardinals momentarily got lefty Andrew Miller going in the bullpen. The Cardinals hewed all weekend to their plan not to use relievers on back-to-back days – rookie Nabil Crismatt was the only one who did in Chicago – and yet came close as the rally began to bubble. Before Wong’s winner, Andrew Miller was warming up for the Cardinals and what would have been a second appearance in as many days. The warmup will still count against his availability for the coming days, but won’t nix it because Wainwright became the first Cardinals’ starter since July 24 to throw at least seven innings in a game and only the second in their first 14 games. Several teammates will be able to throw this weekend because Wainwright handled most of Thursday.
That’s why starters get paid so much.
They buy time for others to recover.
“Mojo-wise, for me, as that game wore on, I was ready to keep going,” Wainwright said. “I could have thrown 140 pitches today.”
The Cardinals gained plenty from his 97.
