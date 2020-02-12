On Day 1, Cardinals pitchers focus their bullpens on 'heaters,' with strings attached

JUPITER, Fla. — Before one of the big-league starters threw a bullpen session this past year, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd took a string and pulled it taut between two posts so that it offered a visual for the bottom of the strike zone. He explained to the starters the purpose of the string and asked if any of them had ever used anything like it.

Adam Wainwright nodded.

He grew up strumming those strings.

On the first official day of workouts for pitchers and catchers, the Cardinals and their batteries headed to the back fields where a string had been strung in front of every home plate at a series of mounds. The string was part of the first day’s purpose.

“Plucking strings,” Eversgerd said.

The Cardinals pitchers who lined up to throw their first official bullpens on Wednesday threw only fastballs, and the focus was to throw them low, low, low in the strike zone. (“Heaters in the bottom of the zone,” Eversgerd said.) The string was to give the pitcher and the catcher a visual target. They had hit their mark when the ball “strummed the string,” Eversgerd said.