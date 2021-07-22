On his birthday, Cardinals lefty Kim aims to keep July scoreless streak going, win series vs. Cubs

While Kwang Hyun Kim's scoreless through run through July has been the best of his time with the Cardinals, it is not the beginning of the buoyancy he's brought to a rotation in need.
The Cardinals' lefty, who turns 33 on Thursday, hinted at this run of overwhelming starts in late June, just as the club's injuries and ineffectiveness were starting to undermine their status in the standings. In the two of his starts that the Cardinals have lost in the past month, the lineup has provided a total of four runs, and one of those losses was a 1-0 shutout loss in Atlanta.
That was the last time the Cardinals were above .500.
They aim to get their Thursday, and Kim has proven his ability to keep the opponent scoreless if it's necessary.
In the series finale against the rival Cubs, Kim brings a 21 inning scoreless streak. Six of those scoreless innings came earlier this month against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He's not allowed a run in the month of July. Not an earned run. Not an unearned run. Not a run. He is 3-0 in his three starts this month, and since mid-June he's carved a run and a half off of his ERA.
Overall, Kim is 5-5 with a 2.87 ERA, and some of his best starts since signing with the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season have been in this stretch.
But it's not confined to his three starts this month.
In his previous seven starts, Kim has a 1.64 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. He's not dominating hitters with swings-and-misses. Instead he's daring them to do damage, and they haven't. He's allowed a .200 average and 27 hits to batters. But within that number is this: He's allowed only one home run to the 152 batters he's faced in the previous seven starts, and he's allowed only two extra-base hits total in that stretch.
Of those 27 hits, 25 have been singles.
Kim's arrival as both an innings-eater and an effective, ruthless strike-thrower comes at a time when the Cardinals have been trying to buy time for other starters to get healthy or other starters added. As much as Wade LeBlanc's presence in the rotation has helped bring stability to it while Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas mend and the front office shops, it's been Kim matching the quality starts of Adam Wainwright that has stopped the Cardinals' swoon and given them a foothold on the season.
They needed consistent innings.
He's given them more than just that minimum.
He's hanging donuts, as pitching coach Mike Maddux said.
The Cardinals' 10th-inning victory late Wednesday night put them in position to win the four-game series from their rivals and position themselves to overtake the Cincinnati Reds this weekend for second place in the NL Central. There have been some trends in this series against the Cubs, who make look quite different the next time the Cardinals see them after shedding talent at the trade deadline.
Twice in this series the Cardinals have blown leads in the ninth inning.
Each of the victories have been dotted with self-sabotage by the team that lost. On Monday, the Cubs committed three errors in an inning and shortstop Javier Baez had two to grease the Cardinals' win. On Tuesday, the Cardinals had a four-pitch walk, an error, and a wild pitch on a strikeout to goose the Cubs' six-run ninth inning for a victory. Walks caught up with the Cardinals on Wednesday, too, but not as much as baserunning blunders did for the Cubs. The Cardinals seized the win with three exceptional defensive plays.
Paul Goldschmidt carries a 16-game hitting streak into the evening game at Busch Stadium.
The lineups will be posted here when available.
