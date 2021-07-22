On his birthday, Cardinals lefty Kim aims to keep July scoreless streak going, win series vs. Cubs

While Kwang Hyun Kim's scoreless through run through July has been the best of his time with the Cardinals, it is not the beginning of the buoyancy he's brought to a rotation in need.

The Cardinals' lefty, who turns 33 on Thursday, hinted at this run of overwhelming starts in late June, just as the club's injuries and ineffectiveness were starting to undermine their status in the standings. In the two of his starts that the Cardinals have lost in the past month, the lineup has provided a total of four runs, and one of those losses was a 1-0 shutout loss in Atlanta.

That was the last time the Cardinals were above .500.

They aim to get their Thursday, and Kim has proven his ability to keep the opponent scoreless if it's necessary.

In the series finale against the rival Cubs, Kim brings a 21 inning scoreless streak. Six of those scoreless innings came earlier this month against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He's not allowed a run in the month of July. Not an earned run. Not an unearned run. Not a run. He is 3-0 in his three starts this month, and since mid-June he's carved a run and a half off of his ERA.

Overall, Kim is 5-5 with a 2.87 ERA, and some of his best starts since signing with the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season have been in this stretch.