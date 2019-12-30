On the Cardinals beat, Goold wrote about heroes and villains in 2019

When I moved to St. Louis almost two decades ago, I found a welcoming corner of my new home by revisiting an old hobby.

I wear my fondness for comic books, especially Spider-Man, on Twitter, in chats, and in conversations, and all these years later I realize that in those early years of my time at the Post-Dispatch, the culture of the comic shop helped me get comfortable here. In the overlap between Cardinals baseball and comic books, I’ve made great friends, too. Comics offered great narratives – an infinite and infinitely fertile landscape for world-building and story-telling. At their core, however, they are about the good person who risks whatever is necessary to do the best they can with the talents they have and then the antagonist who will do whatever it takes to win, to thrive, to accumulate power, no matter the cost.

These were the stories I got to write in 2019.

In May, I wrote about heroes, and by October, I wrote about villains.