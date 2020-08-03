On the Road: A chance to visit family roots and one, special Cardinals fan

MILWAUKEE — One of my grandfather’s favorite things to do when we played catch was to speed it up, to hasten the transfer from his glove to his hand or skip it all together by making a barehanded catch and then whipping the baseball back to me at a variety of angles.
I can still see the blur of his hands. This was his three-card monte. His sleight of hand would go faster and faster and faster, and he would sometimes inch closer and closer to me until I cracked, laughing, breathless and unable to catch up.
For Francis Goold, playing catch was comedy.
It was also a clinic.
By getting me up to his speed, grandpa taught me how to throw sidearm, how to get the ball from the glove to my hand as quick as possible, and how to get a better grip on the ball to throw on the go. He taught me to turn double plays before I knew what a double play was. He schooled me how to catch sharp, high-bounding grounders on the back of my glove, not in the pocket, and shovel them in one motion to him at first base, because why not? I can still do it. I wish I could ask him now if he thought playing catch meant cramming as many catches as possible into time we had. He treated catch like a race.
In between the Cardinals series in Minnesota and their isolation in Milwaukee, I did what I should have done years ago and more often in the years since – I visited the cemetery where my grandparents on my father’s side are buried.
Covering baseball in the National League Central brings me to Milwaukee multiple times a year, to Wisconsin where so many of my summers were spent, so many of my cousins still live, and so many of my roots run. But it rarely gives me time to drive west to Madison and turn slightly north to an area where many of my ancestors lived, and many, like my grandparents and godmother, are buried. This season, this unusual season, I’m driving from series to series, and so it was possible Thursday to turn off the interstate, weave through some farmland, and visit where Fran and Verna Goold rest.
I brushed some moss off the cardinal engraved into their headstone.
My grandfather loved cardinals and was a Cardinal fan. A native of Baraboo, Wis., birthplace of Ringling Bros., Fran Goold played enough basketball as a youth and played it well enough that his nickname was “Buckets.” But outside of playing “21” with my older, bigger, stronger, better, awesome cousins I mostly knew Grandpa Fran through baseball. He took me to watch White Sox practices – spring training or instructional league – in Sarasota, Fla., my grandparents’ winter home. And he had a Cardinals hat that he’d tug on to play catch. He came to know the ball club from St. Louis, best I can tell, through KMOX/1120 AM. In summer, at their place in the Wisconsin Dells, we could sometimes get the play-by-play.
When he traveled for his job, I learned later, he could count on KMOX being where he went, and thus so were the Cardinals.
It didn’t hurt that they were so good when he was so aware.
As a twentysomething in the 1930s, the Cardinals had their Gas House Gang. After the war in the 1940s, the Cardinals were there for him with Stan Musial. As his children moved out and moved on, along comes Bob Gibson and Lou Brock. Viva el Birdos. It strikes me now as I write this that so many of the tricks and slick moves that he used to make me laugh – and better! – at playing catch were like the Gas House Gang. It was just like those black-and-white images of players throwing behind the back, between the legs at a speed that seems like the film’s rpm is off. That’s what he was doing with me. I wish I would have asked him more about it, spent more time talking baseball.
But, for crying out loud – a favorite phrase of his – we had baseball to play.
My grandfather died just before my sophomore year in college, a decade before the Post-Dispatch gave me an opportunity to cover baseball. Given that the first Cardinals game I covered was as a junior at Mizzou, I’ve never written a word about his team that he read.
Yet I’ve written thousands about the Cardinals with him in mind.
When I research Cardinals history, I’m reminded of stories he mentioned and stories I wish I would have asked about. There are so many of those. I appreciate the geographic reach of Cardinals’ baseball because of the Cardinals’ fans I knew in Colorado, the Cardinals’ fans I met working in New Orleans, and the Cardinals’ fan I spent time with as his grandson in Lake Delton, Wis., and in the Dells. A year after my grandfather’s death, I visited my grandmother, Verna. A feisty, brilliant person who would look the other way with a wink if at naptime I read a book off their shelf – like Thor Heyerdahl’s “Kon-Tiki” – instead, she told me there was something my grandpa would want me to have. She gave me one of his Cardinals hats. She knew what baseball meant to me, and how I was starting to chase writing about it.
I thought of that Thursday afternoon on my drive from the Twin Cities to Milwaukee, and realized I had a chance this past week that previous seasons didn’t give me.
Across the street from the cemetery, I found a place to park, grabbed enough of a tentacle of Wi-Fi from my hotspot, zapped off a few text messages, and there did some of the work on the story due that evening about the Cardinals for Friday’s paper. I would really like to tell my grandpa about the job I have, to see how he reacted. It was nice to do a little bit of my job near the place I said goodbye to him.
After I got my driver’s license, one of the things my parents volunteered me to do was spend a few weeks in Wisconsin driving my grandparents around. Doctors. Groceries. Family gatherings. Anything. Driving the Mr. and Mrs. Goold. In the summers after that, as college approached, I returned to Madison to chauffeur for a few days, maybe a week. One of the last days I spent with my grandfather, I drove him to their small place in Dells. He used a walker to get around then, complete with the split tennis balls at the bottom of two metal legs. He grinned and asked if I had a glove. I always did in my car back then, just in case.
I knew where his was and grabbed it. We went out to the street and played catch. He pinched the glove, palm up, between his left hand and the walker. He could toss me the ball, but he couldn’t catch it, couldn’t lift the glove to do so. I would catch his throw, walk back to him, and drop the ball from above into his glove. I’d backpedal as he made the transfer from glove to throwing hand. “Buckets” Goold tossed the ball, balancing himself against the walker. I’d catch, and walk the ball back, drop it in to his glove, and repeat. That’s the last game of catch I had with him.
I didn’t break into laughs, only a smile.
We took our time.
Neither of us was in any rush.
-30-
