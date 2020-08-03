On the Road: A chance to visit family roots and one, special Cardinals fan

It didn’t hurt that they were so good when he was so aware.

As a twentysomething in the 1930s, the Cardinals had their Gas House Gang. After the war in the 1940s, the Cardinals were there for him with Stan Musial. As his children moved out and moved on, along comes Bob Gibson and Lou Brock. Viva el Birdos. It strikes me now as I write this that so many of the tricks and slick moves that he used to make me laugh – and better! – at playing catch were like the Gas House Gang. It was just like those black-and-white images of players throwing behind the back, between the legs at a speed that seems like the film’s rpm is off. That’s what he was doing with me. I wish I would have asked him more about it, spent more time talking baseball.

But, for crying out loud – a favorite phrase of his – we had baseball to play.

My grandfather died just before my sophomore year in college, a decade before the Post-Dispatch gave me an opportunity to cover baseball. Given that the first Cardinals game I covered was as a junior at Mizzou, I’ve never written a word about his team that he read.

Yet I’ve written thousands about the Cardinals with him in mind.