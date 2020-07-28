On the Road: Cardinals plunge into 'abnormal normal,' as travel means navigating local policies, too

Residents and visitors of Chicago who are coming back from spending 24 hours or more in the named states are instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. The policy is reviewed every Tuesday. It is tied to the rate of new COVID-19 cases in the state and if it reaches more than an average of 15 per 100,000. And there are exemptions from the policy, such as “essential workers.” The city also has the right to grant additional exemptions – which baseball would pursue for teams by trumpeting their protocols, which will have to include the response to Miami’s situation.

What that means for baseball writers threading from state to state could mean staying less than 24 hours in certain states (hello Iowa, so long Iowa) – or not being able to cover some series in person. I have already had to promise to drive to one series because the host team requires writers who fly into the city to go through a quarantine that is longer than the Cardinals’ visit.

I have also checked what cities and states allow for U-turns.

Best to be prepared.