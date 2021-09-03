On Wisconsin: Cardinals visit first-place & rocking Milwaukee, needing wins to jump around wild-card challengers

MILWAUKEE — If there's an edge that the Cardinals take into their penultimate series in Milwaukee against the team that has proven to be superior to all others in the division this season, it's travel.

They've been chilling in Milwaukee, not too far from the famed Summerfest, since Wednesday night.

The Brewers just landed about the time some Summerfest goers were just winding down, too.

Milwaukee had a fruitful visit to the west coast, where they won three of four from the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park and did their part to help everyone get some use out of those first-place Dodgers graphics that had been gathering dust since April when they were still the best team ever assembled possibly ever ever. But because they played in San Francisco on Thursday, that meant a late night bop across two times zones to play Friday night at Miller Park.

Er, American Family Field.