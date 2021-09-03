On Wisconsin: Cardinals visit first-place & rocking Milwaukee, needing wins to jump around wild-card challengers

MILWAUKEE — If there's an edge that the Cardinals take into their penultimate series in Milwaukee against the team that has proven to be superior to all others in the division this season, it's travel.
They've been chilling in Milwaukee, not too far from the famed Summerfest, since Wednesday night.
The Brewers just landed about the time some Summerfest goers were just winding down, too.
Milwaukee had a fruitful visit to the west coast, where they won three of four from the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park and did their part to help everyone get some use out of those first-place Dodgers graphics that had been gathering dust since April when they were still the best team ever assembled possibly ever ever. But because they played in San Francisco on Thursday, that meant a late night bop across two times zones to play Friday night at Miller Park.
Er, American Family Field.
The Cardinals, 13 months removed from being quarantined in a downtown Milwaukee hotel, had an off day in Wisconsin after Wednesday's split doubleheader in Cincinnati. The Cardinals gained a game on the Reds by winning that series, and they start the weekend trailing the Reds by 2 1/2 games. There are two teams wedged between them and the Reds, with San Diego the closest (1/2 game out) and the Phillies charging (2 games out).
If there's another edge for the Cardinals it's familiar.
Adam Wainwright is starting.
The righthanded pitcher who has done everything and more asked of him, from stopping losing streaks to hanging donuts for the bullpen (that's Mike Maddux for pitching shutout innings), will make the 353rd start of his big-league career.
It will be his 300th with catcher Yadier Molina.
You can read more on that here. It's a rare feat for a duo, and there's every indication that they'll take a run at the overall record in 2022.
On his way to winning the NL's Pitcher of the Month Award for August, Wainwright has not allowed a run in three of his previous four starts, and he's gone six weeks without allowing more than three runs.
Although American Family Field remains a ballpark that hitters enjoy, the Brewers might look familiar to Cardinals fans when it comes to how they contend. Hint: It's not with much offense. While starting to warm as a lineup as Christian Yelich does, the Brewers' weak point this season has been an inability to score many runs. They rank 26th in the majors in batting average, behind the Cardinals. They rank 22nd in slugging percentage (.398), percentage points ahead of the Cardinals, who rank 23rd at .398. Both the Cardinals and Brewers are lower half when it comes to OPS.
Milwaukee has raged to such a large lead in the NL Central through pitching and run prevention. The Brewers have improved their defense, and with Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes they have a tandem of starters who will receive Cy Young Award chatter in the coming weeks.
The Cardinals will only face Burnes in this three-game visit.
So, there's another edge.
The Cardinals will have to find them where they can.
The Cardinals placed reliever Junior Fernandez on the injured list Friday and recalled righthanded Jake Woodford from the Class AAA Memphis rotation. Earlier in the season, Woodford was returned to the Redbirds to build his pitch count to be available during the Cardinals' rotation crisis.
Fernandez returned to St. Louis after leaving Wednesday's game. He has been diagnosed with a strain of his right shoulder.
The Cardinals had previously described the soreness in his lat muscle.
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Dylan Carlson, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright, RHP
BREWERS
this lineup will be posted when available
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com for coverage from American Family Field (AmFam, if you're on a nickname basis with it), and of course there will be expanded coverage online and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch throughout the weekend.