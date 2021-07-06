O'Neill back at cleanup as Cardinals look to build on a moment and gain some momentum

SAN FRANCISCO — The Cardinals spent less than 24 hours in the afterglow of their six-run 10th inning Friday and the first career grand slam from Harrison Bader that punctuated it. And then it was back into the two-run idle.

They had some forward progress with a sweep of Arizona at home only to go on the road and lose three of four to the team just ahead of the Diamondbacks in the standings.

Strides forward are met with steps back, as an official recently said.

Their latest attempt to turn a moment into some momentum comes Tuesday night at Oracle Park, and instead of having to play stopped to a losing streak, veteran starter Adam Wainwright can keep it rolling. Wainwright, who pitched superb at Coors Field, has a streak of six consecutive quality starts coming into the game against the first-place Giants.

The Cardinals won his final four starts of June, and he was the only starter with a victory for 32 days as the rotation rattled around him.