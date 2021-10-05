O'Neill powers way to NL's player of the month honor — but does that hoist him onto MVP ballots?

In so many of the columns there are the familiar, expected names that stand out, like Tatis in homers and WPA, Soto in on-base percentage and rWAR, Trea Turner in bWAR and BA, Harper in a sampling of stats, Goldschmidt in defensive runs saved and steady across the rates, and so on. O’Neill pops up in almost every single one of them, ranking higher in a few categories than several players who have been considered MVP candidates for the past several months. His September was good enough to already top one of the best hitters in the game, according to voters. It left an impression. And it will be interesting to see how many voters have him in the top 10 for MVP – and how high.