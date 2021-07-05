O'Neill remains sidelined as Cardinals test their listing lineup against Giants All-Star Gausman (and his 1.68 ERA)

Further complicating their lineup is the ongoing absence of Tyler O'Neill. The usual cleanup hitter remains out of the lineup as the Cardinals open the three-game series in San Francisco. O'Neill took a fastball to the pinky on his right hand, and he has been testing his grip strength every day since the bruising on Friday. He was unable to grip a baseball enough to play defense or a bat enough to take a swing on Saturday, and the Cardinals hoped to have a better sense of his availability Monday in San Francisco.

The Cardinals have six games remaining before the All-Star break, so any roster move at the moment would cost O'Neill the remaining series, but also allow him to return immediately after the break.

A few hours before first pitch Monday, O'Neill was out in right field at Oracle throwing with outfield coach Willie McGee. He has gone through similar drills each day because the injured pinky obviously impacts his ability to throw.

Kwang Hyun Kim makes his second road start since May, and through the home stretch of June the lefty continued to improve. He allowed one run in three of his five starts and only once got dinged for as much as four runs. What the veteran from the KBO has not been able to do as consistently as he's wanted is pitch deep into games. He's completed the sixth inning once in his 13 starts.