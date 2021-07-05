O'Neill remains sidelined as Cardinals test their listing lineup against Giants All-Star Gausman (and his 1.68 ERA)

SAN FRANCISCO — While the charismatic San Diego Padres and gilded Los Angeles Dodgers received all of the offseason hype, the San Francisco Giants have reached the halfway point of their season in first place, and welcome the Cardinals back to the Bay with the best record in baseball.
Even for a subtly sturdy team, unexpected success requires unexpected performances.
That starts with Kevin Gausman.
The Giants righthander has been with four different teams since 2018, and has long had high upside sometimes masked by a 4.00+ career ERA and Baltimore's losing seasons. Loosed from the American League East and revitalized and recognized by what the Giants have going as an organization, Gausman greets the Cardinals for an afternoon game at Oracle Park as an All-Star with the second-lowest ERA in the National. Second-lowest, that is, to Jacob deGrom.
And the Cardinals thought it was difficult to score at Coors Field.
Gausman, 30, has 116 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings, and to go with that 8-2 record and 1.68 ERA. The Colorado kid and alum of LSU, was near flawless through May. He went 5-0 in six starts with a deGromesque 0.73 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 37 innings. June was less kind, relatively. He had a 3.00 ERA in 24 innings over four starts.
In their past 10 road losses, including all three losses at Coors Field over this past weekend, the Cardinals scored two runs or fewer.
Further complicating their lineup is the ongoing absence of Tyler O'Neill. The usual cleanup hitter remains out of the lineup as the Cardinals open the three-game series in San Francisco. O'Neill took a fastball to the pinky on his right hand, and he has been testing his grip strength every day since the bruising on Friday. He was unable to grip a baseball enough to play defense or a bat enough to take a swing on Saturday, and the Cardinals hoped to have a better sense of his availability Monday in San Francisco.
The Cardinals have six games remaining before the All-Star break, so any roster move at the moment would cost O'Neill the remaining series, but also allow him to return immediately after the break.
A few hours before first pitch Monday, O'Neill was out in right field at Oracle throwing with outfield coach Willie McGee. He has gone through similar drills each day because the injured pinky obviously impacts his ability to throw.
Kwang Hyun Kim makes his second road start since May, and through the home stretch of June the lefty continued to improve. He allowed one run in three of his five starts and only once got dinged for as much as four runs. What the veteran from the KBO has not been able to do as consistently as he's wanted is pitch deep into games. He's completed the sixth inning once in his 13 starts.
Of course, there is a contributing circumstance. Several times in recent starts he was lifted for a pinch-hitter to goose the offense.
Here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, LF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Yadier Molina, C
5. Tommy Edman, RF
6. Matt Carpenter, 2B
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Edmundo Sosa, SS
9. Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
GIANTS
1. Austin Slater, CF
2. Thairo Estrada, LF
3. Wilmer Flores, 3B
4. Darin Ruf, 1B
5. Donovan Solano, 2B
6. Brandon Crawford, SS
7. Jaylin Davis, RF
8. Curt Casali, C
9. Kevin Gausman, RHP
