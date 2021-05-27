O'Neill returns from injured list as Cardinals search for hot streak during four-day stay in desert

PHOENIX — The test for outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who broke a finger stealing second base during the team's last road trip out here to the West Coast, would be whether he could regain his grip stretch and do so comfortably as the finger continued to heal.
He passed in time to join the team for a four-day visit to Arizona that offers the Cardinals a chance to slake their drought of consistent play in the desert.
The Cardinals activated O'Neill from the 10-day injured list on the first day he was eligible to return. To make room on the roster for the left fielder, the Cardinals optioned John Nogowski to Class AAA Memphis. The team announced the move on Twitter. It's possible that Nogowski will remain with the team as a member of the taxi squad that travels along with the team.
O'Neill returns to an outfield recently compromised by another injury.
For parts of the past week, the Cardinals have been without their planned starting outfielders: O'Neill missed 10 days with the broken finger; rookie Dylan Carlson missed two games with a sore back; a few innings after he returned to the lineup, Carlson moved over to center field as Harrison Bader fractured a rib diving for a shallow drive.
The depth at outfield was further undermined by injuries in the minors to 40-man outfielders Scott Hurst and Austin Dean.
The Cardinals expected O'Neill to start in left field Thursday night against the Diamondbacks if he was cleared during pre-game tests. And he is, batting sixth. The complete lineup:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. O'NEILL, LF
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Justin Williams, RF
9. Carlos Martinez, RHP
At the time of his injury, O'Neill had raised his average to .250 and his on-base percentage to .290 with an above-average .530 slugging percentage. In the series in San Diego, O'Neill was four-for-nine with a home run, a bruise from being hit by pitch, two strikeouts, and the stolen base that caused the fractured finger.
The Cardinals were scheduled to face Matt Peacock, but Arizona has shifted its starting pitcher to Jon Duplantier, a righthander. The 26-year-old will be making his first appearance in the majors since 2019.
The Diamondbacks' lineup:
1. Josh Rojas, 2B
2. Ketel Marte, CF
3. Eduardo Escobar, 3B
4. David Peralta, LF
5. Pavin Smith, 1B
6. Josh Reddick, RF
7. Nick Ahmed, SS
8. Stephen Vogt, C
9. John Duplantier, RHP
Check back for coverage from Phoenix throughout the evening here at StlToday.com and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.