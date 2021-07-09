O'Neill returns to lineup at cleanup, feeling energy revive after food-allergy fright

CHICAGO — When he took the pinch-hit at-bat late Wednesday night in San Francisco, Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill had not yet been able to eat, and felt a real lag in energy.

His first meal came later that night — and his strength is returning.

O'Neill, after a hand injury a week ago and the concern Tuesday at the ballpark, is starting in left and batting cleanup for the Cardinals. He said before the game that a salad he ate at Oracle Park contained peanuts, and that led to a severe reaction that required immediate medical attention at the ballpark. He was able to be stabilized there.

But the recovery sapped him of strength and energy and suppressed is appetite for more than 24 hours.

His hunger to play in the weekend series at Wrigley was clear.

"It's Chicago," he said. "I want to be back on the field. I'm ready."

O'Neill's return to the lineup has a trickle-down effect on other positions as Tommy Edman returns to second base, and Yadier Molina slides back to No. 5 in the order. With groundball-getter Wade LeBlanc on the mound that also gives the Cardinals a chance to prioritize defense, and play to some of the matchups vs. Kyle Hendricks. Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop.