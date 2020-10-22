O'Neill, Wong, and Goldschmidt represent Cardinals as Gold Glove finalists

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The metrics revealed his candidacy for the award before the finalists were announced.

Tyler O'Neill, who spent most of his time this season playing left for the Cardinals, was one of the finest fielders at his position, according to the advanced defensive metrics. The number of Defensive Runs Saved and range he covered as akin to a center fielder playing left.

The Cardinals' led the majors with 33 Defensive Runs Saved, according FanGraphs.com, and nine of those came from left field. That position saw the most significant upgrade from 2019 to 2020 for the Cardinals according to the defensive metrics.

That was O'Neill.

As an individual, O'Neill was a plus-nine when it came to Defensive Runs Saved in left field. That led the majors at his position, and the next closest fielder in the NL out in left was Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds, at plus-5.

How much the metrics adored O'Neill's play in center field mattered when Rawlings, the St. Louis-based company that has award the Gold Glove honors since their beginning, announced that there would not be the traditional vote for the defensive honors this season. Instead, it would be metric-based.