O'Neill, Wong, and Goldschmidt represent Cardinals as Gold Glove finalists

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The metrics revealed his candidacy for the award before the finalists were announced.
Tyler O'Neill, who spent most of his time this season playing left for the Cardinals, was one of the finest fielders at his position, according to the advanced defensive metrics. The number of Defensive Runs Saved and range he covered as akin to a center fielder playing left.
The Cardinals' led the majors with 33 Defensive Runs Saved, according FanGraphs.com, and nine of those came from left field. That position saw the most significant upgrade from 2019 to 2020 for the Cardinals according to the defensive metrics.
That was O'Neill.
As an individual, O'Neill was a plus-nine when it came to Defensive Runs Saved in left field. That led the majors at his position, and the next closest fielder in the NL out in left was Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds, at plus-5.
How much the metrics adored O'Neill's play in center field mattered when Rawlings, the St. Louis-based company that has award the Gold Glove honors since their beginning, announced that there would not be the traditional vote for the defensive honors this season. Instead, it would be metric-based.
The finalists for the awards were announced Thursday, and the Cardinals had three finalists. O'Neill was the newcomer.
Second baseman Kolten Wong, the reigning winner, is a finalist at his position. Paul Goldschmidt, a previous winner of the Gold Glove and annual contender, is a finalist at first base.
The final results will be announced Nov. 3.
They may be the only final results announced that day, but you get the idea.
Yadier Molina was not a finalist for the catcher award, perhaps hurt by the metric standard and the fact he played around 40 games at catcher. Some of the metrics are counting stats so accumulating them is necessary. Curiously, the three finalists for the Gold Glove at catcher are all from the NL Central -- Pittsburgh's Jacob Stallings, the Cubs' Willson Contreras, and Cincinnati's Tucker Barnhart.
Stallings had an impressive season, and against the Cardinals late in the year he stole at least one game with how he was able to create some elasticity for pitches low in the strike zone.
The finalists at the three positions the Cardinals charted:
• Left Field: O'Neill; Cincinnati's Shogo Akiyama; and former Cardinals' minor-league pitcher David Peralta, of Arizona.
• Second Base: Wong; Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier; and Cubs' Nico Hoerner.
• First Base: Goldschmidt; Cubs' Anthony Rizzo; and San Francisco's Brandon Belt.
The Cubs had seven finalists at six different positions. Two pitchers from the Cubs were finalists for the Gold Glove at that position.
PLAYERS' CHOICE AWARDS: Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, the players' union announced Thursday. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright was a finalist for the award, which is presented each year after a vote of their peers for the player they "most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community."
Andre Dawson, the Montreal and Cubs great, won the first Curt Flood Award. The honor was started this season and named for the former Cardinals outfielder because of the sacrifice he made in a fight for free agency that forever changed Major League Baseball. Dawson, a Hall of Famer, was honored as the player "who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the Players Association and advancement of Players' rights."
St. Louis native Devin Williams and former Cardinal Lance Lynn were finalists for the awards voted on by their peers, according to announcements made Thursday by the Major League Baseball Players' Association. Lynn, a starter with the Rangers, was a candidate for the American League's outstanding pitcher award, which was won by Cleveland's Shane Bieber. Williams, the exceptional reliever for Milwaukee, was one of the leaders for the NL's outstanding rookie award, which San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth won.
Freddie Freeman won the NL's outstanding player award, which can be an early indicator of who wins the National League's MVP award.
The MVP, Cy Young Award, Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards, and the manager of the year awards will be revealed in November. They are voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
-30-
