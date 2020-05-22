Optimism rising among players as Cardinals begin controlled reopening of Busch Stadium, Jupiter facility

Mozeliak said he felt a sense of “relief” from employees as the announcement went out and uptick in morale “just based on emails, texts, and calls I’ve received.”

All of this happens in the foreground as negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players’ union continue on a proposal to start the 2020 regular season in early July. The thorny issue of salaries and revenue sharing remains the larger hurdle to clear for a season after the COVID-19 crisis indefinitely postponed the year. In the meantime, safety protocols are paramount. The union gave a response Thursday to the 67-page proposal delivered to clubs and some government officials within the past week. The proposal details a widespread testing program, alterations to game play, and guidelines for travel, dugout practices, and clubhouse usage – all with the intent of being as proactive as possible to keep the coronavirus from snaking into the league and forcing a second shutdown and perhaps a lost season.

The proposal ranges from substantive policies such as limiting the use of taxis and Uber and testing of family members to the visual arresting plans to outlaw spitting, licking fingers, communal water coolers in the dugout, and high fives.