Out of sight, but in mind: What to expect from Flaherty, Oviedo and others in Tuesday's sim game

The benefits of the back-field lab was obvious in his next start, Shildt said.

Oviedo remains on the starters' program and will likely pitch three of the five innings on the other side. That will leave an inning each for relievers Gallegos and Helsley. Originally, Andrew Miller was set to pitch in Tuesday's sim game but he had the opportunity to move to Monday's main game and took it.

It is an optional workout day for position players in camp. Those who want the at-bats vs. teammates can take them. Shildt expected Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman — two switch-hitters — to be in the group looking for at-bats.

The best vantage point may be behind two sets of chain-link fence. That isn't nearly as poetic as "Knothole Gang."

KIM, MIKOLAS ADVANCE

Kwang Hyun Kim recovered well following his first throws since a back injury took him out of Saturday's planned start. Kim played catch at 90 feet Monday and he'll increase the intensity and length of his throws Tuesday with a possible return to the mound in the coming days. The goal is to keep the lefty on the schedule he left as far as stamina and arm strength.

Miles Mikolas (shoulder) went through the followup exams in recent days to determine if the inflammation has been tamed in his right shoulder and if it hid any structural issues. Shildt said the team was encouraged by those results and that the plan, as of Tuesday morning, was to have Mikolas "throwing sooner rather than later."

