Outfield production has played Cardinals leadoff hitter Tommy Edman into right field

PHILADELPHIA — By many measures Tommy Edman has been as-advertised at leadoff hitter, from the team-best three steals to the .350 on-base percentage boosted by as many walks (five) as he has strikeouts (five).

Turns out that's his everyday position.

Injuries and a lack of production in the outfield has thrust Edman into right field more often during the regular season than he saw at all during spring training. As the Cardinals (6-6) make their first East Coast road trip since 2019, Edman is starting in right field, joined in the grass by rookies, left fielder Justin Williams and center fielder Dylan Carlson.

The Cardinals' outfield matrix has changed often during the first 12 games of the season, with Tyler O'Neill going on the injured list, Austin Dean in and out of left field as a righthanded-hitting complement to Williams, and Lane Thomas surfacing to play center and then, just as quickly, returning to the alternate-site camp.

Scott Hurst traveled with the team to Philadelphia and the good-glove outfielder with the lefthanded swing will be available if needed Friday.

The Cardinals will wear No. 42 today as part of the tribute to Jackie Robinson. Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Thursday, the Cardinals' travel day without a game.