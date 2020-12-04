Outside options: Five newly available free-agent hitters who could give Cardinals a needed complement (or more)

He’s probably better suited to be a DH, and that could put his market on pause until the union and owners roll up their sleeves and negotiate whether there will be a DH in the NL for 2021.

It’s likely that the market for Schwarber could be the liveliest of this group, and that’s not exactly the Cardinals’ MO, and while he’s a name-brand hitter with name-brand power and that puts him on this list, he’s one of the hardest of the available outfielders to see fitting with the Cardinals. That’s part price. That’s part the premium they put on defense. And that’s all the sense that he’s going to have suitors with more to offer.

3. HANSER ALBERTO, 2B/3B, RHB

What’s this? An infielder? The Cardinals have acknowledged that they are in the market for more offense. They need to find a way to improve that offense, and every indication is they recognize they need help from outside the organization. An outfielder is just the most direct route to get it. Whether it’s in the infield or out in the outfield, the Cardinals are open to exploring how platoons could beef-up their production. They can find everyday options and possibly everyday performance without leaning on having an everyday player.

Call it Cardinal by committee.

Enter Alberto.