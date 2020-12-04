Outside options: Five newly available free-agent hitters who could give Cardinals a needed complement (or more)

The word that Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch used during a conversation a few days ago to describe the free-agent market was “universe,” and that seems just right this week.
Set loose into the void on Wednesday were nearly five dozen new free agents, and now it’s up to teams like the Cardinals to survey the field and determine if, in the new vastness of available players, there are any stars to be identified, shooting or otherwise.
It doesn’t take the biggest telescope to see options out there.
All we need here is a blog.
Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson likened the Cardinals’ search for more offense to a reality TV show, complete with this week’s plot twist: Unexpected Contenders!
The coming week would have been the Winter Meetings, and instead there will conference calls and Zoom chats with other teams and agents and possibly a free agent or few. The Cardinals are approaching the coming weeks as if the rules for 2021 will be what they expected during spring training of 2020. That is, no DH in the NL, three-batter minimum for pitchers, and a 26-man roster. Into that format they are looking for jolts of offense to awake what’s been moribund output from the lineup, especially in the outfield.
The indispensable Baseball-Reference.com has its projections for 2021 on the active player pages, and so it’s possible to go there this weekend and see that Paul Goldschmidt is set for a .266/.363/.477 line and a .840 OPS to go with a conservative 17 homers. B-R calls its projections “Marcel the Monkey Forecasting System,” and it relies on three years of information, weights the recent production, and then accommodates for age and the classic regression toward a player’s mean season. As you scroll through the projections you’ll see playing time is particularly conservative, and thus influential.
Here are some notable projections from 2021, including two unnamed outfielders and then a handful of the outfielders who became free agents this week when their teams decided to non-tender them.
• Outfielder X -- .236/.320/.405, .725 OPS
• Outfielder Y -- .257/.329/.448, .777 OPS
• David Dahl -- .266/.326/.468, .794 OPS, 11 HR, 291 PA
• Brian Goodwin -- .244/.319/.433, .752 OPS, 12 HR, 328 PA
• Kyle Schwarber -- .234/.338/.472, .810 OPS, 20 HR, 373 PA
• Eddie Rosario -- .268/.313/.476, .788 OPS, 18 HR, 375 PA
• Adam Duvall -- .225/.297/.446, .743 OPS, 16 HR, 318 PA
• Nomar Mazara -- .258/.321/.433, .754 OPS, 11 HR, 321 PA
It may be obvious who Outfielder X and Outfielder Y are at this point.
Outfield X is the Cardinals’ entire offensive performance from players in the outfield position from 2019-20. Outfielder Y is the average for MLB outfielders in the year of 2019.
That not only gives you a sense of where the above player projections would fit against just average, but also illustrate clearly how just average would be an upgrade for the Cardinals. Below are five players who were non-tendered this week who would make compelling additions to the Cardinals’ roster. Not mentioned is an outfielder who they possibly could have traded for a year ago from Texas – Nomar Mazara. He has his advocates within the Cardinals’ decision tree, and at 25 he’s just entering his prime after already posting 79 home runs in his first four seasons and a .261/.320/.435 line with a .754 OPS and 95 doubles. A down year on the South Side, where a rollicking group of outfielders has emerged, means he was non-tender.
Available.
It just takes a team to see a twinkle in the possibilities another team doesn’t.
Here are few corners of the sky the Cardinals could look and who they might find as a fit …
5. BRIAN GOODWIN, OF, LHB
The Cardinals were in Cincinnati coming to grips with the sudden subtraction of Dexter Fowler from their outfield when the Reds traded for Angels outfielder Goodwin to fortify their run for a playoff spot. Goodwin made his debut in that series, showed off his defensive versatility and began his struggles in a short tenure in the Queen City. Goodwin, 30, hit .163/.236/.327 in 20 games for the Reds, and he had one plate appearance in the playoffs. The sample size is obviously small, and the performance far different than what he had recently done for the Angels. The lefthanded-hitting Goodwin had 17 homers and a 108 OPS+ in 2019 for the Angels, and that year he had a .262/.326/.470 slash line for a .796 OPS.
He’s solid left field and he’s capable of playing center but would not for the Cardinals, considering the finer fielders ahead of him on the depth chart.
Estimated to be due a salary around $3 million, where Goodwin may not be the best fit for the Cardinals is he doesn’t have a profound split. He had a .794 OPS against righthanded pitchers in 354 plate appearances in 2019, and that same year he had a managed 104 plate appearances against lefties and a .815 OPS. Doesn’t exactly invite or solve platoon production.
4. KYLE SCHWARBER, OF, LHB
One of the few spectators at Wrigley Field this past year was the ball Schwarber hit in the playoffs against the Cardinals all those years ago – that is if the ball is still in the Plexiglass case above the scoreboard. Schwarber is the masher on this list. Drafted fourth overall back when the Cubs prioritized power, power, power because it was diminished elsewhere in the game, Schwarber has hit 105 home runs since 2017. That’s the fifth-most of everyday outfielders.
He’s probably better suited to be a DH, and that could put his market on pause until the union and owners roll up their sleeves and negotiate whether there will be a DH in the NL for 2021.
It’s likely that the market for Schwarber could be the liveliest of this group, and that’s not exactly the Cardinals’ MO, and while he’s a name-brand hitter with name-brand power and that puts him on this list, he’s one of the hardest of the available outfielders to see fitting with the Cardinals. That’s part price. That’s part the premium they put on defense. And that’s all the sense that he’s going to have suitors with more to offer.
3. HANSER ALBERTO, 2B/3B, RHB
What’s this? An infielder? The Cardinals have acknowledged that they are in the market for more offense. They need to find a way to improve that offense, and every indication is they recognize they need help from outside the organization. An outfielder is just the most direct route to get it. Whether it’s in the infield or out in the outfield, the Cardinals are open to exploring how platoons could beef-up their production. They can find everyday options and possibly everyday performance without leaning on having an everyday player.
Call it Cardinal by committee.
Enter Alberto.
The righthanded-hitting infielder passed through waivers a few times before finding a home, a role, and a rhythm in Baltimore. The past seasons he’s hit .299/322/.413 with a .735 OPS and a subpar 96 OPS+. For comparison’s sake, his projection numbers from Baseball-Reference.com for 2021 are .281/.321/.416 for a .735 OPS and nine homers in 371 plate appearances. That projected OPS is lower than any of the non-tendered OFs listed in the intro. But here’s the catch: Alberto, 28, had a .948 OPS against lefthanded pitchers in his past 227 plate appearances. His slash line is .398/.414/.534. Yes, he only has six walks to sweeten that OBP, and he 18 extra-base hits. He’s not the high-ceiling, middle-order option that some of the outfielders are, but if the Cardinals are going for a complement who can click with their roster, Alberto is one of a handful to consider.
2. DAVID DAHL, OF, LHB
There was a time, not too long ago, when the Cardinals were chatting away with the Colorado Rockies about another outfielder or another middle-order hitter, and I mentioned to a source aware of those conversations that the best fit might be Dahl. There was a nod. And then there was the obvious response – he just wasn’t available. He is now.
Dahl, just 26, was one of the surprise non-tenders of the week, and that was followed by the blunt take from the Rockies that they would not pursue their once and former leading prospect. Injuries have undermined his performance, and a career .867 OPS entering 2020 was chewed apart during a different 2020 that ended with shoulder surgery.
Injuries have been the drag on his career.
Since 2014, Dahl has had only two 100-game seasons total, minor leagues included. One just happened to be an All-Star year for the Rockies. In 2019, Dahl hit .302/.353/.524 with a .877 OPS and 15 home runs. It was supposed to be his arrival. When it comes to a player on this list that fills out a scouting report and hints at untapped talent, it’s Dahl. He does carry the Coors question. At Coors Field, he’s hit .318/.361/.556 for a strong .918 OPS. On the road, that OPS sinks to sea level, at .722. But. And there’s a but. The anchor on his road production happens to be a 16-for-104 career in Arizona, San Diego, and Dodger Stadium. He’s got 32 strikeouts in those at-bats, and that represents a fourth of his career on the road.
Dahl was due to make around $3 million, and the risk is significant given his history and what he’ll do coming back from shoulder surgery. That’s reflected in conservative projections. There’s a twist. His team will inherit patience to find out. He has three years of arbitration remaining, and his new will be able to keep control of his rights until he has six years of service time and becomes a free agent.
1. EDDIE ROSARIO, OF, LHB
However we want to carve and slice and shape and mold the statistics to fit any of the above players into the Cardinals’ lineup, the one that comes up again and again as arguably the snuggest fit for what they need sure seems to be Rosario. Like any player non-tendered, Rosario has his faults, and his price could outpace his promise for the coming season. Still, his faults aren’t glaring in some lineups.
Rosario’s 96 home runs since 2017 are the 11th-most by an everyday outfielder in the majors. In that span, he’s hit .281/.317/.493 for a .810 OPS and a better-than-average 114 OPS+. With the exception of that OBP, those are all rates that the Cardinals crave. And there’s something behind that OBP that is intriguing. He is a free-swinging, but not one that has crazy high strikeouts.
Brace yourself.
He puts the ball in play.
Since 2017, Rosario has 306 RBIs and only 330 strikeouts. There are nine everyday outfielders with 2,000 plate appearances since 2014, and only four of them have fewer than 390 strikeouts. They are all-world right fielder Mookie Betts (309), free-agent George Springer (384), defense-whiz Kevin Pillar (323), and Rosario (330). Whereas Betts has 279 walks and Springer has 219 walks, Rosario only has 106 in those 2,002 plate appearances. Rosario’s 96 home runs put him right behind Michael Conforto (97) and right ahead of a fellow named Renfroe (93). I tried to find out how many he homers he hit in Yadier Molina's charity home run derby in Puerto Rico, but did not find an official number.
And it wasn’t too long ago that Rosario, in the middle of Minnesota’s record-setting Bomba Squad of 2019, had 100 RBIs.
Since Tony La Russa won a World Series, retired, was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and returned to the dugout, the Cardinals have had one 100-RBI season.
Matt Holliday’s 102 in 2012.
CARDS, GANT REACH AGREEMENT
A day after assuring he’d be with the team in 2021, the Cardinals and righthander John Gant agreed on a salary for the coming season. Gant and the Cardinals are finalizing a one-year deal worth $2.1 million. USA Today was first to report the terms, and the Post-Dispatch has confirmed them. The salary for 2021 is a raise from the $1.3 million he was assigned to make in a full season for 2020.
The Cardinals have also had discussions with arbitration-eligible players Jack Flaherty, Alex Reyes, Jordan Hicks, and Harrison Bader about salaries for next season. If the sides are unable to come to an agreement before mid-January, an arbitration hearing will likely be utilized to assign a salary.
-30-
