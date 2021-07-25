Oviedo's pursuit of his first MLB win merges with Cardinals' quest to end losing streak to Cincy

CINCINNATI — When last the Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Reds the season was 21 games old, Jack Flaherty was the starter, Justin Williams was starting in right field, Alex Reyes was new to closing and not yet and All-Star, and Andrew Knizner was behind the plate.

Three months to the day later ... well ... Knizner will be behind the plate as the Cardinals try to shake a long losing streak to the Reds and salvage a series.

Yadier Molina remains limited by a stiff neck that has kept him from the entire three-game series in Cincinnati. The Cardinals have blown a lead late and fallen short on their own late-game rally to lose the first two games of the series and assure they won't leapfrog Cincy in the standings. The two games have been decided by three runs, one defensive play not made, and one tremendous catch in center field.

Molina has made some progress, manager Mike Shildt on Sunday morning.

He still has difficulty turning his head, and that makes it virtually impossible for him to take a swing. The Cardinals, at the moment, believe he's improved enough for them to be encouraged that he won't miss more of this Ohio road trip and could be in the lineup Tuesday in Cleveland. Molina's absence means Knizner's presence.