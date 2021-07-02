Oviedo's quest for first win continues; Memphis righthander Dickson picked to go for gold in Tokyo

DENVER — Part of what made Brandon Dickson appealing to the Cardinals as a free agent will now be the reason he leaves the organization for about a month.

Dickson, a righthanded pitcher signed recently to a minor-league contract, was selected to be a part of Team USA for the Summer Games in Tokyo. Matthew Liberatore, the Cardinals' top pitching prospect who started the qualifying clincher for Team USA earlier this summer, was not selected as the Cardinals discussed with the lefty their preference to have him remain nearby.

Liberatore will represent the Cardinals in the Futures Game on July 11 at Coors Field as All-Star Game festivities open in Denver's LoDo.

Dickson, 36, pitched in relief of Liberatore in the game that Team USA won to clinch a spot in the Olympics' baseball tournament for gold.

Shortly after his turn in the qualifying tournament in Florida, Dickson signed with the Cardinals, the club he made his major-league debut with and won a World Series ring with in 2011. Dickson pitched a total of 3 2/3 innings for Class AAA Memphis and allowed three runs and struck out three. All four of his appearances were in relief.

All players not on the 40-man roster are eligible for consideration for Team USA, but clubs are consulted and their permission requested.