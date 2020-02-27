Ozuna says he would have welcomed one-year deal from Cardinals; it just wasn't offered a second time

The Marlins told interested parties, like the Cardinals and Giants, and also Yelich’s representative that they did not intend to trade the future NL MVP. Come January, as Yelich readied for spring training in Florida, the Marlins reconsidered, shipped him to Milwaukee.

Ozuna spent two years with the Cardinals – each of them as their everyday cleanup hitter and each of them interrupted by an injury. He played both years with arm soreness that limited his throws from left field.

In two seasons with the Cardinals, Ozuna hit .262/.327/.451 for a .777 OPS. He had come to them off a career year with a .924 OPS, 37 homers, 124 RBIS and MVP votes in 2017 for the Marlins. Ozuna’s best season was his second season with the Cardinals as he had an .800 OPS with 29 homers and 89 RBIs. His OPS was among the highest for a team that scuffled offensively, and his power numbers were second only to Paul Goldschmidt’s. Ozuna’s advanced numbers – hard-hit rate, exit velocity – hinted at him being even better in 2020, especially as he put another several months between him and the fractured hand that cost him July. The number that mattered to Ozuna the most however came at the end of the season.

Nine.