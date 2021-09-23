Party like it's 1,999: As Cardinals reach for 12th consecutive win, Wainwright can whiff his 2,000th K

Here is the list of pitchers who have struck out 2,000 batters while pitching for the Cardinals:

1. Bob Gibson

2. Adam Wainwright

That's it.

So, party like it's 1969.

That was the season Gibson got his 2,000th strikeout — the year after his 1.12 ERA won the Cy Young Award and MVP year. Gibson zoomed past 2,000 and finished with 3,117 strikeouts in his career. A total of 19 pitchers have surpassed 3,000 strikeouts in their career. Dodgers righthander and St. Louis-area native Max Scherzer was the most recent, zipping past 3,000 in his start after overwhelming the Cardinals at Busch Stadium back before this whole winning streak started.

The Cardinals planned to check with Nolan Arenado's availability on Thursday morning at the ballpark. He experienced a sore lower back after sliding over a rolled-up tarp while making a catch in foul territory Wednesday evening. The Cardinals' 10-2 victory also allowed them to get catcher Yadier Molina out of the game and ready to start the day game after night game.