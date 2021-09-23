Party like it's 1,999: As Cardinals reach for 12th consecutive win, Wainwright can whiff his 2,000th K

MILWAUKEE — Was drinking coffee when I wrote this. Forgive me if it goes astray.
Woke up this morning, realized it was Wainwright's day.
The Cardinals, riding the club's longest winning streak in 20 years and the longest active stretch of consecutive winning seasons in the National League, have a chance to win their 12th consecutive game and sweep their third consecutive series Thursday afternoon against Milwaukee.
But first there's a dollop of history.
A series that began with Jon Lester's 200th win is about to conclude with Adam Wainwright's 2,000th strikeout.
He's been stuck on 1,999 since facing the Padres this past weekend.
The Cardinals' veteran righthander said if he had known he was that close to 2K he would spiked a few more curveballs, try to draw out another swing and miss or three from the Padres so that he could reach 2,000 strikeouts at home and in front of his 2011 World Series championship teammates. They had gathered for a reunion and, coincidentally, Wainwright got the start.
Wainwright will be the 85th pitcher in the major leagues to reach 2,000 strikeouts.
He'll match Andy Benes, whose last strikeout was his 2,000th career strikeout, and Wainwright will close on Dan Haren, who retired with 2,013 career strikeouts.
Here is the list of pitchers who have struck out 2,000 batters while pitching for the Cardinals:
1. Bob Gibson
2. Adam Wainwright
That's it.
So, party like it's 1969.
That was the season Gibson got his 2,000th strikeout — the year after his 1.12 ERA won the Cy Young Award and MVP year. Gibson zoomed past 2,000 and finished with 3,117 strikeouts in his career. A total of 19 pitchers have surpassed 3,000 strikeouts in their career. Dodgers righthander and St. Louis-area native Max Scherzer was the most recent, zipping past 3,000 in his start after overwhelming the Cardinals at Busch Stadium back before this whole winning streak started.
The Cardinals planned to check with Nolan Arenado's availability on Thursday morning at the ballpark. He experienced a sore lower back after sliding over a rolled-up tarp while making a catch in foul territory Wednesday evening. The Cardinals' 10-2 victory also allowed them to get catcher Yadier Molina out of the game and ready to start the day game after night game.
The last time Wainwright started a game at Milwaukee, he and Molina reached 300 starts together as a battery. Wainwright started that game with six scoreless innings and Molina punctuated it with a grand slam. He drove in as many runs with one swing as the Brewers got the entire game, in a loss. It was, arguably, the game that announced the Cardinals' intention to make a run at a playoff spot, not just talk about doing so.
A doubleheader Friday at Wrigley Field means the Cardinals will play three games — at least a total of 23 innings — in the next 33 hours or so.
That will influence the lineup as much as the fact the Cardinals have already won the four-game series against the division-leading Brewers.
Milwaukee's magic number has been stalled at 3 all week. Zero party. Over? Oops. Plenty of time.
The Cardinals' magic number to clinch a postseason berth is 7.
Here are the lineups for the Cardinals' last regular-season game at Milwaukee's American Family Field this season:
CARDINALS
9. Adam Wainwright, RHP
BREWERS
