Phillies confirm eight positive COVID-19 tests at spring facility, including five players

“I know it has received constant attention from both sides even if it hasn’t played out in public like the economic issues,” Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday evening when asked if discussions continued to define and discuss the health and safety protocols necessary for teams and players to start a season.

“I appreciate that it is an evolving document and as we learn more it will adapt," he continued. "I’m not sure there is a perfect solution out there but I have confidence we will come up with a good plan.”

On the eve of St. Patrick's Day, Major League Baseball closed all of the spring facilities as part of the indefinite halt to baseball operations. That shutdown was relaxed in recent weeks, and many teams, like the Cardinals, started to have schedule availability of the facilities for small-group, informal workouts.

The Cardinals are the among the teams also holding workouts at their home ballparks, as the Cardinals have had players using Busch Stadium.