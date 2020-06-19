Phillies confirm eight positive COVID-19 tests at spring facility, including five players

As a blunt reminder that there is more to baseball's ongoing negotiations for a season than how the players and owners will carve up the revenue, the Philadelphia Phillies confirmed Friday morning that eight people at their spring training facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Five of the people are players, the team stated.
In a statement that was prompted by NBC Sports Philadelphia's first report on the tests. the team did not identify any of the people who tested positive in Clearwater, Fla.
"The first confirmed case occurred this past Tuesday, June 16," the team detailed in a statement issued to the media. "In addition, 8 staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players (both major league and minor league players) living in the Clearwater area are in the process of being tested and are awaiting the results of those tests.”
The testing practices and off-field protocols for teams are part of the negotiations between the players and the owners, and a detailed report from the commissioner's office was presented to the clubs and city officials last month. The plan includes widespread and constant testing of players and officials nearest the players, as well as a donation of those tests to first responders in MLB cities.
It remains an ongoing discussion between players and owners how a season can be accomplished and still assure the health of players, coaches, and their families.
“I know it has received constant attention from both sides even if it hasn’t played out in public like the economic issues,” Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday evening when asked if discussions continued to define and discuss the health and safety protocols necessary for teams and players to start a season.
“I appreciate that it is an evolving document and as we learn more it will adapt," he continued. "I’m not sure there is a perfect solution out there but I have confidence we will come up with a good plan.”
On the eve of St. Patrick's Day, Major League Baseball closed all of the spring facilities as part of the indefinite halt to baseball operations. That shutdown was relaxed in recent weeks, and many teams, like the Cardinals, started to have schedule availability of the facilities for small-group, informal workouts.
The Cardinals are the among the teams also holding workouts at their home ballparks, as the Cardinals have had players using Busch Stadium.
According to multiple Cardinals' players, including Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt, the team implemented detailed and constant testing before players were allowed to enter the facility. When Wong, Paul DeJong, and pitchers Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim have utilized Busch Stadium they have done so with social distance between them, masks worn everywhere when they are not working out, and minimal staff presence. Bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd was there -- but not nearby.
Wong described how when he hit in the cage, DeJong remained in the dugout, and then they took the long way out of the cage to avoid crossing paths.
Such protocols are widespread throughout baseball as it's held a soft reopening while negotiations continue for a start of the season.
The state of Florida has seen an recent increase in coronavirus infections. Four states with Major League Baseball clubs, including Florida, have seen infection rates increase by at least 16 percent over the past seven-day period, according to data collected at The Washington Post.
In the proposal made Thursday by the union, the players suggest a late-June start date for preseason workouts.
The Cardinals have received permission from the commissioner's office to hold their preseason workouts at Busch Stadium. They have plans to have staggered workouts at the ballpark to follow the local St. Louis city standards when it comes to size of groups that can gather. The Cardinals intend to have their workouts downtown even if they could have workouts at facilities in nearby counties where policies allow for larger groups to be in the same outdoor space.
It is unclear what the positive tests this week for the Phillies mean for their facility or how and when they could gather portion of the team for workouts.
"It terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies' 2020 season," the statement concludes, "it is too early to know."
