Phillies launch their way to World Series lead with show of force, five homers vs. Astros

PHILADELPHIA — The jeers welcoming the Houston Astros to South Philly were loud.

The offense awaiting them was even louder.

The Phillies launched five home runs – all of them, curiously, off Houston’s helpless starter Lance McCullers Jr. – for a show of force and the upper hand in the World Series after a 7-0 victory Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper started the power parade with a two-run shot in the first inning, and by the end of the fifth inning an early lead had grown to seven runs and a two games to one lead in the best-of-seven series.

Harper, Bohm, and No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh all homered off McCullers before the end of the second inning. Sent out for a third, fourth, and incredibly fifth inning, McCullers then allowed back-to-back home runs to Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins. Five of the Phillies’ first six hits in the game were home runs, and they produced all seven runs.

The Phillies had 1,950 feet of home runs by the end of the fifth.

Houston had run a total of 630 feet on the bases.

McCullers is the first pitcher to allow five homers in a game.

With arguably the deepest pitching staff entering the postseason, the Astros still hung with McCullers and his reliance of off-speed pitches despite the Phillies’ bounding lead. McCullers threw 78 pitches to get through 4 1/3 innings, and 52 were strikes.

That meant nearly 10% of his pitches left the ballpark as souvenirs.

After tagging the first pitch he saw in the game for a two-run homer, Harper was caught whispering into Bohm’s year before the towering third baseman’s second-inning at-bat. Bohm jumped the first pitch of the second inning for a homer. The home run was Bohm’s first of the postseason. Three batters later, Marsh widened the lead ot four runs with a home run into the right-field seats. It is possible the Phillies picked up on a point in McCuller’s delivery where he was revealing whether he was throwing a fastball or one of his off-speed pitches. It is also possible that McCullers heavy reliance on the off-speed pitches – he threw 32 sliders – made him predictable without the tipping.

Either way, a game that began with a sellout crowd booing and chanting against the Astros because of their sign-stealing scandal of 2017 ended quickly because their starter was giving away what they once tried to sneak.

Leave it to Bryce

On consecutive swings at his home ballpark, Harper won the Phillies a pennant and put them closer to a trophy.

In the Phillies’ first game back home at Citizens Bank Park since ousting the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, Harper continued where he left off. His final swing of that series was a home run to left field that gave the Phillies the lead and left him musing in the dugout, “I just did that.”

With the World Series back in South Philly for the first time since 2009, Harper was due up fourth if the first inning got that far. It did. An ovation greeted him as he approached the plate, and chants of “MVP” welcomed his every action as the Phillies’ designated hitter. Leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber drew a walk, and he was still at first when Harper came up.

The NLCS MVP jumped the first pitch he saw in his first World Series game in Philadelphia and sent it hurtling into the seats beyond right field for a 2-0 lead.

The home run was Harper’s sixth of the playoffs.

Suarez steady as Phillies’ pitching sets up

The rainout that postponed Game 3 of the series by a day gave Philadelphia a chance to grab an edge in the series with three consecutive games at home.

If, that is, the pitching provided.

Instead of starting Noah Syndergaard in Game 3 for what could have quickly become a bullpen game, the Phillies used the extra day to get lefty Ranger Suarez into the series as a starter. His previous appearance as a reliever in Game 1 meant it would have been a push for him to start Monday – but he’d be right on turn for a start Tuesday. If he could provide the Cardinals some innings, then they would have Syndergaard as a reliever for Game 4, a possible starter for Game 5, and then two of the top right-handed starters in the majors to slide into the other spots. Aaron Nola will start Game 4 with Zack Wheeler to follow as a starter later in the series, if needed.

Suarez’s outing would be pivotal to the Phillies capitalizing on the rain to rewrite their pitching from a deficit to at least a challenge for Houston.

The lefty was game.

Suarez retired all three batters he faced in the first inning, and by the end of the third he had pitched around two singles to retire nine of the 11 batters he faced. Suarez would get through a scoreless five innings without an Astro reaching third base. He struck out four, and due to the swollen lead the Phillies could cruise from there with the bullpen.

Mizzou alum Kyle Gibson pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

‘Cheater! Cheater! Cheater!’

While in some corners of the majors, the constant chiding and cheering against the Astros has faced, the stink of their 2017 sign-stealing caper burned off by time, not so in Philly.

The Philadelphia faithful had yet to sling their comments at the Astros, who had not played at Citizens Bank Park in the years since the scandal that engulfed the organization, led to the suspension of two managers, and the virtual exile of former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow. The Phillies’ fans were quick to make up for lost time. Each of Houston’s nine members of the lineup were booed as they were introduced, even rookie Jeremy Pena.

He wasn’t even drafted by the Astros until 2018.

The heartiest boos were reserved for Alex Bregman, leadoff hitter Jose Altuve, and slugger Yordan Alvarez. When Bregman was at the plate early in the game, the chants were sharp, loud, and echoing through the ballpark: “Cheater! Cheater! Cheater!” But the sellout crowd of 45,712 was not merely basing its commentary on old news.

They played the new hits, too.

When Astros catcher Martin Maldonado came to the plate, one corner of the ballpark chanted, “Check his bat. Check his bat.” This was a reference to earlier in the series when Maldonado used a bat given him by Albert Pujols. One issue: The bat model had been banned from use except for a few players, like Pujols, who were given an exemption because they used the bat before it was banned. The bat had been banned because of how it splinters, not for how it produced. Still, Major League Baseball notified Maldonado he could no longer use the gifts from Pujols in the series.

By the later innings, the score had grown so lopsided that the critical chants had been replaced by towel-waving and cheers for the local team.